The Athens Lady Hornets had a two game winning streak snapped with a three-set loss to the Scurry-Rosser Lady Wildcats Saturday at Athens High School Gymnasium.
Athens lost in three sets 25-17, 25-13 and 25-15 to fall to 3-2 on the young season.
The Lady Hornets return to action Tuesday at Elkhart. The matches are set to begin at 5 p.m.
They will return to play Friday at home against Ferris with the varsity starting at 4:30 p.m.
The first set was a back and forth affair between the two teams with seven ties. The final tie came at 13 on an assist from Karlie Cook to Jadyn Greenlee.
Scurry-Rosser then went on a 5-0 run off the serving of Hannah Word for an 18-13 lead. Word had two aces during the run.
The Lady Wildcats Jillian Tillett had a strong set with six kills and made things tough for Athens at the net.
Scurry-Rosser took the first set on a serving error by Athens for the 25-17 win.
In the second set, the Lady Wildcats continued to put on the pressure against Athens taking a 14-8 lead on a strong service game from Chloe Sims.
The Lady Hornets ended the run with a kill by Greenlee for the 14-9 deficit. With a 22-13 lead later in the set, Scurry-Rosser won the set behind the serving of Word and three kills from Abigail Joyner for the win.
In the final set, Athens held a 7-5 lead as Josie Godwin and Kanicia Sallie combined on a block of Tillett. Other than a 9-7 lead later in the set, it would be the final time they would see the lead all night.
Scurry-Rosser wrapped up the match with a kill from Joyner off an assist from Becca Jestis for the 25-15 victory.
In the junior varsity contest, Scurry-Rosser won by scores of 25-22, 24-26 and 25-17. The Lady Hornets won the freshman contest, 25-23 and 25-13.
