The Athens Lady Hornets picked up a three-set victory over the Malakoff Lady Tigers Tuesday at Athens High School.
The Lady Hornets won by scores of 25-17, 26-24 and 25-17. The junior varsity also swept Malakoff by scores of 25-14 and 25-22.
“My first thoughts are we have some work to do,” Athens coach Aaron Austin said. “We were very inconsistent and there was some good things and some bad things. That is not our game plan, and we want to be able to attack from anywhere. We were really out of sync, and our serve percentage was not very good.”
The Lady Hornets are 2-1 on the season. They are scheduled to return to action Friday at Frankston. Junior Varsity action is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.
They will return home Saturday against the Scurry-Rosser Ladycats. Freshman action is set to begin at noon.
“Frankston is a good group and they already have chemistry,” Austin said. “I love watching them and I have been watching them for the last several years. I love watching them play, and I know the coaching is good other there. I expect them to push us. We have to come out and be a better team and execute the way we need to do. They won’t give it to everyone for sure.”
In the second set, Malakoff jumped out to an 8-0 lead with strong serving by Katelyn McCoy. Athens fought back to tie the set at 16 on a kill by Jadyn Greenlee. Greenlee gave the Lady Hornets their first lead of the set at 17-16 on another kill by Greenlee.
“We started out so flat footed,” Austin said. “We talked about that in that you can’t spot people eight points and then expect them to lay down for you. You have to come back and fight. I don’t know what the deal was with our energy, but we were flat and couldn’t seem to find that. When we did, we started to get in a rhythm. Lucky for us, it wasn’t too late but it was close.”
Following the tie in the second set, Malakoff went on a small run with quality serving from Addison Wittram, before Athens tied it up again at 20 on an ace from Greenlee.
In the opening set with the Lady Hornets up 20-16, Karlie Cook got the score to 24-16 with two aces for the 24-17 advantage.
Austin said there were times throughout the match that his team was not playing the way they needed to play.
“We have to play our goals and our techniques the way we want to on our side of the net,” Austin said. “We can never control who is on the other side of the net. I love Malakoff and they are a very scrappy group always. They always have scrappy athletes, and we have our district and ultimately the playoffs. We have to play every game like it is playoff game number two or three.”
In the final set, Cook once again had a strong service game and got them to a 16-9 lead with two aces during the run. The Lady Hornets put the match away with a kill and a block by Zoe Anderson.
The Lady Hornets wrap up the month of August with a road game at Elkhart Aug. 25 and return home against Ferris Aug. 28.
