It was a varsity sweep for the Athens basketball teams Friday at Hornet Gymnasium.
In the Lady Hornets contest, Athens had to claw and scratch for a 51-44 overtime victory over the Mabank Lady Panthers, while the Hornets picked up a 56-49 victory to snap a three game losing streak.
Both teams return to action Tuesday on the road at Wills Point. The Lady Hornets game is set for 6:15 p.m., with the Hornets game to follow around 7:30 p.m.
LADY HORNETS
Athens 51, Mabank 44 OT
With both teams headed to overtime tied at 40 after Mabank’s Savannah Wagner cashed in on an assist from Drew Neighbors with no time remaining, Athens went on an 11-4 run in the overtime period.
A 3-pointer by senior McKenzie Hair from senior Mimi McCollister opened up the run in the extra frame. Hair finished with 10 points, all in the second half.
McCollister then added a jumper with 2:30 remaining to give the Lady Hornets a five point lead at 45-40.
Athens had come back from a 10-point deficit with 3:01 remaining in the third period after a free throw by Lauren Carter gave Mabank a 27-17 lead.
The Lady Hornets cut the deficit to three at 27-24 heading into the fourth quarter behind strong play from Kyra Dawson and McCollister.
Athens took its first lead of the second half with 2:56 remaining as Karlie Cook found Dawson for the 3-pointer and a 34-31 lead.
McCollister led the way for Athens with a game-high 24 points. Tori Williams had six, Dawson and Janessa Kiser had five and Cook had one point.
Mabank was led by Wagner and Neighbors with 10, Carley Sapp with seven, Madison Reneau and Carter with six and Lainey Kirkland with five points.
The No. 21-ranked Athens Lady Hornets are 13-5 overall and 2-1 in District 14-4A play.
Mabank (44) – Madison Reneau 6, Savannah Wagner 10, Lainey Kirkland 5, Carley Sapp 7, Drew Neighbors 10, Lauren Carter 6.
Athens (51) – Kyra Dawson 5, Mimi McCollister 24, Tori Williams 6, Janessa Kiser 5, McKenzie Hair 10, Karlie Cook 1.
HORNETS
Athens 56, Mabank 49
The Athens Hornets snapped a three-game losing streak with a second half comeback Friday against Mabank.
With the Hornets down by seven at the break, Athens went on a 17-9 run in the third quarter to take a 40-39 lead into the fourth quarter.
Athens (4-7 overall, 1-1 in District 14-4A play) went to the hot shooting of Jaden Crane, with eight points in the third and Jacorian Hemphill who scored 10 points in the second half.
With just over a minute left in the third, Derek Killingsworth found Crane for a nice jumper to give Athens a 40-37 lead before Mabank’s Caden Smith ended the quarter with a layup for the one point deficit.
In the fourth quarter, Hemphill opened the quarter with a four-point play as he was fouled with 6:32 remaining in the game. Hemphill made the free throw for the 44-39 lead.
The Hornets held an eight-point lead with 4:58 remaining as Crane found Jorian Ray on a fast break layup for the 49-41 lead.
Athens was able to control the rest of the game and built a 10-point lead with less than a minute remaining.
Mabank’s Landry Johnson led all scorers with 20 points, while Smith had 13. Cade Wilson had five, Sean Henry had four, Josh German had three and Nathan Mulder and Jaydon Reeder had two points.
Athens was led by Crane with 15, Hemphill with 13, Ray and Killingsworth with nine, Connor Woodard with six, Eli Rincon with three and Connor Clay with one point.
Mabank (49) – Caden Smith 13, Landry Johnson 20, Nathan Mulder 2, Sean Henry 4, Jaydon Reeder 2, Josh German 3, Cade Wilson 5.
Athens (56) – Jaden Crane 15, Connor Woodard 6, Jorian Ray 9, Jacorian Hemphill 13, Eli Rincon 3, Derek Killingsworth 9, Connor Clay 1.
