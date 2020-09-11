The Athens Hornets freshman and junior varsity teams pulled off another sweep against the Fairfield Eagles Thursday at Bruce Field.
In the freshman game, the Hornets won 30-8, while the junior varsity pitched a shutout in a 24-0 victory.
The two teams begin a two-game road trip Thursday as they travel to Wills Point. Kickoff against the Tigers is set for 5 p.m. with the freshman, followed by the junior varsity.
Junior Varsity
Athens 24, Fairfield 0
The Hornets opened up their scoring as Bobby Thomas ran 36-yards to paydirt with 7:44 remaining in the opening quarter. The Hornets went for two as Bobby Thomas converted for the 8-0 lead.
Athens (2-1) added a 1-yard TD run by Thomas with 8:18 remaining in the second quarter. Jermarius Moore found Jaycob Mingus for the 16-0 halftime lead.
In the third quarter, the Athens defense stepped up big as Russell recovered a fumble recovery and ran back to the Eagles four yard line.
After a penalty by Athens forced them back to the 10, Moore scored on a rushing touchdown with 6:46 remaining. The Hornets went for two, but could not convert on the pass for the 22-0 lead.
After a botched snap by the Fairfield punter, the Hornets recovered in the end zone for the 24-0 lead with 3:18 remaining in the third quarter.
Freshman
Athens 30, Fairfield 8
The Hornets (3-0) opened up their scoring following an interception by Jose Vasquez on the Eagles second drive of the game.
Athens quarterback Jaxson Stiles scored the game’s opening touchdown with three seconds remaining in the first quarter on a 5-yard run. Stiles then found Jamauri Manning for the two-point conversion and the 8-0 lead.
Jorian Ray came up big on the next two touchdowns for the Hornets on receptions by Stiles. Ray had an 87-yard touchdown with 3:21 remaining in the half for the 16-0 lead.
Kedrick Hurd had the two-point reception from Stiles.
Ray scored his second touchdown on a 49-yard touchdown from Stiles. The two then connected on the two-point conversion with 1:23 remaining in the half for the 24-0 lead.
The Hornets defense had two caused fumbles in the first half.
In the third quarter, Athens added another touchdown of over 50 yards. Stiles went around the left side of the Eagles defense for 56 yards. The Hornets went for two, but missed the conversion with 8:39 remaining in the third for the 30-0 lead.
The Eagles had a 45-yard reception with 1:36 remaining in the third for the 30-8 deficit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.