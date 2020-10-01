The Athens Hornets freshman and junior varsity teams swept Henderson in subvarsity football action Thursday at Bruce Field.
In the freshman game, Athens won 32-28, while the junior varsity won 26-14.
Both of the Hornets teams are open Thursday. They return to action Oct. 15 at Lindale to face the Eagles. The freshman kickoff at 5 p.m., followed by the junior varsity.
FRESHMAN
Athens 32, Henderson 28
After a 2-yard touchdown run by Henderson gave them a 28-24 lead with 3:11 remaining, Athens Jorian Ray scored the game winner from 62-yards out with 2:59 left. The Hornets went for two as Jamauri Manning hauled in the conversion from Jaxson Stiles.
Athens opened up the scored with 5:17 remaining in the first quarter on a long run by Ray. The Hornets went for two as Stiles converted on the run for the 8-0 lead.
Henderson cut the deficit to 8-6 with 5:46 remaining in the first half on a one-yard run. They missed the PAT as it bounced off of the upright.
Kedrick Hurd gave Athens a 16-6 lead with a five-yard reception from Stiles. Manning ran in the two-point conversion with 3:46 remaining in the first half.
Henderson cut the deficit to 16-12 with a 70-yard kickoff return on the next play. The Lions went for two, but failed on the conversion.
Athens held a 24-12 lead at the intermission as Ray scored for 49-yards out. He then hauled in the two-point conversion from Stiles with 2:24 remaining.
In the fourth quarter, Henderson cut the deficit to four on a 35-yard reception. The Lions converted the two-point conversion with 7:27 remaining in regulation.
The Hornets (6-0, 2-0 in District 9-4A, Division I play) won the district opener, 60-46 over Chapel Hill last week.
JUNIOR VARSITY
Athens 26, Henderson 14
The Athens defense had a shutout going through the first 20 minutes of the contest as they held a 12-0 lead.
The Hornets opened the scoring with a 20-yard run by Charlie Fulton with 5:22 remaining in the opening quarter. They went for two but missed on the conversion for the early 6-0 lead.
Bobby Thomas then gave the Hornets a 12-0 lead as he blasted his way for 84 yards with 2:40 remaining in the opening frame. The Hornets missed the two-point conversion.
In the third quarter, Henderson opened with a three-yard touchdown run with 8:27 remaining for the 12-8 deficit.
Fulton then added his second touchdown of the game with a 13-yard run. Jermarius Moore ran in the two-point conversion for the 20-8 lead with 2:24 remaining in the third.
Thomas then gave the Hornets their final touchdown of the game with a 56-yard run. The Hornets went for two, but the pass was intercepted with 5:18 remaining in regulation.
Henderson then wrapped up the scoring on a 20-yard reception with 1:38 remaining. The Lions went for two, but missed the conversion for the 26-14 finale.
Athens (4-2, 1-1 in District 9-4A, Division I play) lost the district opener, 22-8, to Chapel Hill last week.
