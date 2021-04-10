It was a mixed night for the Athens Lady Hornets and Hornets Friday in district action.
In softball action, the Lady Hornets rolled to another big victory over the Wills Point Lady Tigers 16-0 in four innings.
In baseball, the Hornets gave up four runs in the final two innings for their sixth straight loss in a 4-1 loss to Wills Point.
Both teams return to action Tuesday on the road at Van. The Lady Hornets are scheduled to begin at 6:45 p.m., while the Hornets are set for first pitch at 7 p.m.
LADY HORNETS
ATHENS 16, WILLS POINT 0
Athens opened up the scoring with three runs in the bottom of the first inning. Christina Wolverton scored the first run on a steal of home for the 1-0 lead.
Jill Calkins then hit an RBI-single scoring Cae Cae Sneed with one out. Kayleigh Woods then singled to left field scoring courtesy runner Chelsea Jacobson for the 3-0 lead.
The Lady Hornets added seven more runs in the bottom of the second off of Lady Tigers pitching.
Wolverton scored her second run of the game on another steal of home plate for the 4-0 lead.
They would then add a two-run home run by Brooklyn Cook as she plated Sneed for the 6-0 lead.
With two outs in the inning, Karlie Cook doubled scoring Kenzie Hair and then Calkins scored on an error.
Alexa Wilcoxson then drove in Karlie Cook with a single for the 9-0 lead, before Bella Rodriguez hit a single scoring Wilcoxson and Wolverton for the 11-0 lead. Wilcoxson reached on a single on a 1-0 count.
Athens answered with three more runs in the bottom of the third to extend the lead to 14-0. Lexi Woods opened the scoring with an RBI-groundout which scored Sarah Lott.
The second run came on an RBI single from Karlie Cook scoring Calkins for the 13-0 lead, and then Wolverton singled scoring Karlie Cook for the final run of the inning.
Brooklyn Cook’s picked up the win as she went three innings allowing no runs on one hit with five strikeouts. Lott came on in relief going one inning with no runs on two hits.
Athens wrapped up the scoring with two more runs in the bottom of the fourth. Lexi Woods hit a two-run triple with two outs plating Calkins and Kayleigh Woods for the 16-0 finale.
Wolverton went 4-for-4 with three runs and an RBI, while Calkins went 4-for-4 with three runs and an RBI. Brooklyn Cook went 2-for-2 with two RBI and a run scored, while Karlie Cook went 2-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored.
Athens improves to 13-11-1 overall and 3-3 in District 14-4A play. The Lady Hornets won the first meeting between the two teams, 24-1, in Wills Point to open district play.
HORNETS
WILLS POINT 4, ATHENS 1
The Athens Hornets lost for a sixth straight game after holding a 1-0 lead through six innings Friday at Hornet Field.
The lone run for the Hornets came in the bottom of the third on an RBI-single by Joseph Garcia scoring Chase Greene.
Wills Point would score two in the sixth and two in the seventh to put the game out of reach. Andrew Patterson hit a sacrifice bunt to Juan Garcia, which scored Tim Carroll to tie the game at 1.
The second run came on a steal of home by Aaron Hardman for the 2-1 advantage.
Kameron Stuart singled to right scoring Justin Gern in the bottom of the seventh to extend the lead to 3-1.
The final run came on an RBI-sacrifice fly by Carroll scoring Jack Patterson for the 4-1 finale.
Joseph Garcia led the way going 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Cooper Tanner, Juan Garcia, Reed Allen, Chris Wilson, Greene, Matthew Runte and Caleb Bennett each recorded one hit.
Juan Garcia suffered the loss on the hill for Athens as he went six innings. He allowed four runs, three earned on four hits with two walks and 10 strikeouts.
Tanner came on in relief and allowed no runs on one hit with one walk.
Athens is now 4-16-1 overall and 0-5 in District 14-4A play.
