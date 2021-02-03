It was a doubleheader split for the Athens Lady Hornets and Hornets over Wills Point at AHS Gymnasium Tuesday.
The Lady Hornets rounded out Senior Night with a 53-27 victory, while the Hornets lost a tough contest 55-50 to the Tigers.
The Lady Hornets head into the playoffs next week, while the Hornets return to action Friday at Van. The game is Van is scheduled to tipoff around 7:30 p.m.
Coach Jeff Teague’s Lady Hornets have to break a second-place tie against Canton with a time, date and place to be determined.
LADY HORNETS
ATHENS 53, WILLS POINT 27
Athens gave five seniors a goodbye present from AHS Gymnasium with a dominant win in the season finale.
Prior to tip, Athens seniors Aspen Odom, Karlie Cook, Kyra Dawson, Mimi McCollister and McKenzie Hair were presented with framed jerseys for their time at Athens.
With the game started, Athens (17-8 overall and 6-4 in district play) jumped out to a 13-3 lead after one quarter and extended the lead to 24-12 at the intermission.
The Lady Hornets held a 9-0 lead in the first four minutes of the game with clutch shooting from Cook on the outside. She drained two consecutive 3-pointers before Wills Point got on the board with a 3-pointer from Payton Lawson off an assist from Kinley Collins.
In the second half, Athens put the game out of reach outscoring Wills Point, 12-5 in the quarter for a 36-17 lead.
The Lady Hornets were led by McCollister with 22 points. Cook had 18, Tori Williams had eight, Hair had three and Dawson had two points.
Wills Point (10-14 overall and 0-10 in District 14-4A play) was led by Lawson with six as all nine players scored in the contest.
Athens won the first meeting between the two teams 65-32 in Wills Point Jan. 12.
WILLS POINT (27) – Payton Lawson 6, Alana Simpson 2, Taylor Dyess 2, Angelina Fields 2, Antronea Jackson 4, Kamryn Kilgore 3, Riley Kinney 2, Emma Todoroff 2, Kinley Collins 4.
ATHENS (53) – Kyra Dawson 2, Mimi McCollister 22, Tori Williams 8, McKenzie Hair 3, Karlie Cook 18.
HORNETS
WILLS POINT 55, ATHENS 50
The Athens Hornets remained tied with the Brownsboro Bears in the district standings following a 55-50 loss to Wills Point in the nightcap at AHS Gymnasium.
Athens is 7-10 overall and 4-4 in District 14-4A play. The Hornets won the first meeting between the two teams 55-41 in Wills Point.
Brownsboro lost 51-31 to Canton as Athens and Brownsboro have 4-4 records with four games left on the schedule.
In the loss to Wills Point, Athens trailed 17-6 after the first quarter of play. The Tigers pressured Athens as the Hornets scored their last bucket with 2:02 remaining on a jumper by Jaden Crane.
Athens found it’s rhythm in the second quarter and trailed 26-22 heading into the halftime break. They had 11 points from freshman Jorien Ray. Crane added six, Eli Rincon had three and Connor Woodard had two points.
The final bucket of the half came on a 3-pointer from Ray off an assist from Woodard with 10 seconds remaining.
In the second half, Athens took its first lead of the game with 4:21 remaining in the third as Woodard scored on a fast break layup for the 31-30 lead.
That forced Wills Point (6-12, 2-5 in district play) to call a timeout, and then the Tigers went on a 6-0 run as Braden Wilson had assists to Tyler Dryman on back-to-back buckets and an assist to Zander Taylor for the 36-31 lead.
In the final frame, the Hornets got to within three with 15 seconds remaining as Connor Clay from Jonte Johnson for a 3-pointer and the 53-50 deficit.
Following a timeout by Athens, Wills Point iced the game with free throws from Dryman and Seth Resnick for the 55-50 finale.
Woodard led the way for Athens with 16 points, while Ray had 13. Crane added six, Clay had five, Eli Rincon had four and Braylon Barker had three.
Wills Point had 16 points from Nathan Allen and 15 points from Dryman. Jaylen Asher, Zander Taylor and Resnick had six points each, while Kody Alexander had four and Wilson had two points.
WILLS POINT (55) – Jaylen Asher 6, Nathan Allen 16, Kody Alexander 4, Seth Resnick 6, Zander Taylor 6, Tyler Dryman 15, Braden Wilson 2.
ATHENS (50) – Jaden Crane 6, Connor Woodard 16, Jonte Johnson 3, Jorien Ray 13, Connor Clay 5, Braylon Barker 3, Eli Rincon 4.
