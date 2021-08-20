If there is one thing Athens coach Zac Harrell loves is seeing improvement in his team.
Thursday night showcased that as the Hornets had an impressive performance over the Canton Eagles in their final scrimmage of 2021.
The two teams went 44 plays before taking a quick break and then playing a live 12-minute quarter.
“I don’t think there was any doubt tonight that we were a better team,” Harrell said. “That is what I challenged them with on Friday was I challenged them with we have to go to work and be a better team than we were. That is what I told them when you asked me what we were looking for.”
Athens is scheduled to open the regular season Friday in Brownsboro for the Highway 31 championship trophy, sponsored by Elder Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram at 7:30 p.m. That meeting will be the 20th overall with Athens (10-9 overall) holding a 2-1 lead in the Highway 31 championship.
They are 4-1 over the Bears in the past five seasons. They won last year’s meeting 42-28 at Bruce Field in the season opener.
“It is the first game and so to us we want to be 1-0. It doesn’t matter who we are playing and again I say this all the time but for the kids and the community it is special because it is right down the road. For us coaches, we want to be 1-0 rather we are playing Brownsboro or the Green Bay Packers we want to be 1-0.”
Here is the Sideline Review for the Athens and Canton Eagles scrimmage from Thursday night.
• OFFENSIVE SHOWCASE: The Athens Hornets had a lot of bright spots when it came to the offense Thursday in the scrimmage. The Hornets outscored Canton 2-1 in the controlled portion and 2-1 in the live quarter.
The Hornets had a 25-yard touchdown pass from junior Ty Arroyo to sophomore Jorien Ray and a 67-yard TD pass from sophomore Jaxson Stiles to senior Timber Crouch in the controlled portion.
The play to Crouch was impressive and pleased Harrell when he looked at the sideline following the play.
“I like the excitement and energy of our kids and how it stood out to me, we completed a long pass with the second unit with Timber Crouch making a great play,” Harrell said. “I looked over and every guy that we got is sprinting down here and having fun. I love these kids and coaches and I am excited about this year.”
In the live quarter, senior JeCorey Roberts had a one-yard run and senior Bobby Thomas added a 70-yard run.
“No. 1 if you are going to talk about those players, you have to talk about the offensive line,” Harrell said. “We challenged those guys because we didn’t run the ball well last Friday and anybody that was there could see that. Coach (David) Haresnape did a great job of getting those guys ready to play this week. They did a great job of creating some big plays in the run game.”
• THE LINE PLAY: The Hornets offensive and defensive lines played with a lot of physicality during the scrimmage Thursday. New offensive and defensive line coach David Haresnape has the Hornets firing off the ball and sticking to their assignments until the whistle.
“I thought the offensive line played so much better. I was really proud of them because they played better this week,” Harrell said. “I am really proud of all of the defensive unit even though we gave up a few big plays. We were able to shut them down pretty well.” The only scores came on a long pass during the controlled portion and a nine yard TD pass in the live quarter.
• GIVING 100-PERCENT: Harrell made sure to tell the guys after the scrimmage that some players would get quick work in the scrimmage to make sure they did not get hurt heading into next week. You could see a lot of the players giving everything they had during those snaps to try and get a top roster spot heading into next week.
“That is what we have challenged our kids with and that is what coach (Flint) Bigham told them when we were done is they played really hard and physical and were flying to the football. To be quite honest, the last two years we have not seen that consistently. It is a different team when you watch them and that is just a different buy in to what we have been trying to teach them and a buy in to this culture. “You have to give credit to these coaches who have grinded these past two and a half years so it is these coaches who have continued to go through some tough times. These kids have bought in to what we are trying to teach them so we are really optimistic of this year.”
