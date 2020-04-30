Courtesy photo Athens High School senior Tamara Lewis signed from home on Tuesday, April 28, to compete in track and field with Lubbock Christian University. She received both athletic and academic scholarships. "I told her years ago that she was tough enough to go to college on scholarship," said AHS Track Coach Amy Bellah. "She's an inspiration to others." Tamara competed on the varsity track team all four years, finding success in multiple events. Her sophomore year, she placed fourth in pole vault at the regional meet. She plans to run relays and continue as a pole vaulter at Lubbock Christian. Pictured with Tamara (center) are family members (from left) MaKayla Lewis, Adam Lewis, Pam Lewis and Adleigh Lewis.