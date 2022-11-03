Athens ISD is tremendously proud of senior Hardy Swann, who is representing Athens Friday, Nov. 4 for the third time at the state cross country meet.
"Hardy is a great example for anyone to look up to," Coach Mark Hall said. "He lives an exemplary, disciplined life – in training, diet, sleep, academics and more."
Runners across Texas have upped their game, recording blazing fast speeds. Hardy's fourth-place time at regionals in October would have taken first on the same course last year. The race begins at 9 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.