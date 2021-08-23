Athens Middle School seventh grader Donna Carpenter finished second out of 124 runners at the Commerce Cross Country middle school meet on Saturday.
Carpenter ran a time of 13 minutes, 55 seconds.
Coaches praised the performances of seventh grade girls Amber Rogers, Judith Rondan, Olivia Silva and Briella Torres, seventh grade boys Jorge Fernández , Liam Tinsley, Sean Tinsley and Jace Trammel and eighth grade boys Gaden Riquelme and Payton Woods.
All worked hard and competed for hornet nation at their first cc meet of the year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.