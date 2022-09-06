Rich Flowers/staff
The Athens band plays fight song at Waxahachie Life Mustang Stadium.
Athens races by Waxahachie Life
By Rich Flowers
For the second straight week, the Athens Hornets flew to a big first half lead, Friday, but this time there were no late game dramatics as they mashed Waxahachie Life 48-18.
Athens had good balance running and passing and made enough defensive stops to roll out to a 34-6 lead before the Mustangs strung together a pair of late scores.
Athens Quarterback Ty Arroyo was sharp throwing the ball, hitting on 19 of 24 for 270 yards and a score. He converted on several third down throws to keep the Hornets consistently moving into Life's end of the field.
Arroyo also broke loose on a 71 yard touchdown run, to help him go over 100 yards rushing for the second straight week.
As in the Brownsboro game, Athens had two backs rush for more than 100 yards. This time, Zay Hull cracked through the line for 116 yards on just 12 carries, while scoring twice.
Jamauri Manning averaged over five yards per carry and also added two rushing touchdowns. He also dashed 65 yards with a punt return for another score.
Wide receiver Jorien Ray was a big part of the passing game, hauling in seven catches for 180 yards and a touchdown. His performance follows eight catches and 108 yards against Brownsboro. Jaden Crane contributed five catches for 33 yards.
Meanwhile, the Athens defense stopped Life's running game early, and held the Mustangs to 282 yards in total offense. Life hit 5 of 17 passes for just 75 yards.
Cody McMichael was ever-present on defense, making six tackles and six assists.
Athens again had a couple of problems with special teams. Life recovered a short opening kickoff that the Athens receiving team couldn't handle. They also broke a long kickoff return for a touchdown after Athens first score.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.