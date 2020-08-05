Courtesy photo
Athens native Paul Arthur poses with the pending new Oklahoma state record Spoonbill for he caught last Saturday on Lake Keystone outside Tulsa. The fish weighed an amazing 134 pounds caught on rod and reel. Paul owns and operates P2 outdoors out of Wann, Oklahoma.
East Texas Fishing Report
By Matt Williams
Outdoors Writer
ATHENS - Water level is about one inch high and clear. Water temp in upper 80s.
No changes in patterns over the last week. Guide Jim Brack says bass fishing continues to be to be slow. Jigs and plastics worked tight to outside grass lines in 8 feet are the best bet. A few fish schooling early, hitting small ‘Traps and a few topwaters. Crappie are slow.
CEDAR CREEK - Water level is 6 inches low and stained. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says crappie are good on brush piles in 12-20 feet; a few on bridges, suspended 8-10 feet down. Black bass still fair around brush piles in 12-20 feet and docks in 6-10 feet with lots of shade. Texas rigs, shaky heads, Carolina rigs and cranks are paying off best. Barber is picking up white bass, hybrids and blue cat on humps in 12-20 feet cut shad; trolling also producing hybrids and white bass.
FORK - Water level is 8 inches low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Tony Parker at the Minnow Bucket says bass fishing has been good with some decent reports coming on points and humps in 10-15 feet. Shaky head worms and 10-inch worms rigged Texas style are working tight to timber. Some main lake schooling action late in the day, hitting topwaters, lipless cranks and Little George’s. Crappie fishing still good around brush piles using shiners in 20-25 feet. Bridges are slow. Catfish are good over baited holes in 20 feet using punch bait, cut shad and night crawlers.
‘PINES - Water level is about 3 inches high and stained to clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Jim Tutt says bass are still good on frogs, buzz baits and plastics around grass up north. Also some fish hitting Texas rigs work along the river. South end action is good on ridges with deep cranks. Shallow rock also giving up some fish early on cranks. Crappie are fair on brush piles with minnows.
NACOGDOCHES - Water level is a foot low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Bass are fair. Some schooling on shad along channels and on the main lake, hitting small ‘Traps, swim baits and topwaters. A few fish grouped on isolated stumps and hard bottom structure in 12-18 feet, taking Carolina rigs, shaky heads and spoons. Frogs, swim jigs and Texas rigs are producing a few hits around pads, grass and channel swings. Crappie are slow.
NACONICHE - Water level is at full pool and clear. Water temp the upper 80s.
David Russell says bass fishing has been fair with the best bite coming on square bills, bladed jigs and lipless cranks worked around brush in 12-15 feet of water. Road beds and points also giving up some fish. Some occasional schooling activity taking place around scattered timber. No report on crappie.
PALESTINE - Water level is about full pool and stained. Water in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass are good on points and around brush piles out to 17 feet using Texas rig plastics and jigs. Deep cranks also producing. Crappie fishing is good around timber along the river and major creeks in 20 feet, suspended 8 feet down. Catfish are excellent over baited holes; lots of small fish reported.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS - Water level is at full pool and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says white bass action has been good early in the morning using ‘Traps and in-line spinners along the south shore from Fisherman’s Point Marina to Ferguson Point. Crappie are fair on brush piles and around bridges in 20 feet, hitting shiners and jigs. Blue cats are fair on the 309 Flats in 25 feet of water using fresh shad. Black bass are best on points and humps in 15-20 feet. Texas and Carolina rigged plastics are the ticket.
SAM RAYBURN - Water level is 1.46 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Brian Branum says bass fishing has been good with a strong topwater bite early in the day, mostly around creek channels and grass beds in 7-12 feet. Also some surface action around the 147 bridge area. Shad pattern shallow cranks and Texas rigs are working later in the morning around outer grass edges. Midday bite has been good around main lake drops and brush piles. Lots of suspended fish; slow falling Texas rigs are the ticket. Some schooling action late in the day, hitting chrome/blue ‘Traps and topwaters. Crappie guide Randy Dearman says fishing has been slow with some decent quality coming on shiners around brush in 25-35 feet, suspended 12-15 feet down.
TOLEDO BEND - Water level is 1.82 feet low and clear. Water temp in upper 80s.
Fishing guide Stephen Johnston says bass fishing has been fair. A few fish reported on frogs, topwater and bladed jigs fished shallow in 1-4 feet early in the day, then moving to points and ridges in 10-14 feet with Texas rigs and shad crank baits. Crappie fishing is slow. Catfish are excellent over baited holes in 20-25 feet. White bass are fair with some schooling activity around the long bridge near the river on the Texas side.
HOUSTON COUNTY - Water level is about normal and stained. Surface temp in the upper 80s.
Crockett Family Resort is reporting fair bass action to 6 1/2 pounds using topwaters, cranks and watermelon plastics near drops and on points. Bream are good using small worms. Crappie are fair around brush in 15-20 feet on shiners.
Good catfish on shrimp and on trot lines using shad.
