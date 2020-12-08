Athens native Antonio Ledesma has been named the first soccer coach in the history of Trinity Valley Community College.
The college is scheduled to play a club schedule in the spring of 2021 and begin NJCAA-sanctioned competition in the fall.
“We are excited about Antonio being the first head coach of the Trinity Valley men’s and women’s soccer programs,” said TVCC athletic director Eddie Kite. “He brings a wealth of knowledge of the sport that was developed by a great collegiate and professional playing career and I know he will create a solid, fundamental style of play for our men’s and women’s teams.
“I believe his connections with club programs, high school coaches and our community will be vital in laying the foundation of the future success of these programs and I cannot wait to see our first NJCAA match at The Pit here on the campus in the fall of 2021.”
Ledesma is 2000 graduate of Athens High School. He holds the distinction being the first collegiate player for the AHS soccer program, which was established in 1996.
He went on to play at Newman University in Wichita, Kansas. At Newman, Ledesma participated in the final eight at the national tournament in 2001. He was also a member of a regional championship team and won two conference championships.
Ledesma was named second-team all-conference as a junior and was an academic scholar athlete as a junior and senior.
After finishing his collegiate playing career, Ledesma was given an opportunity to train and participate with Los Peces Blancos de Patzcuaro, a professional team in Mexico. He then returned to serve as the assistant for both the boys’ and girls’ programs at AHS. That was followed by a move back to Wichita, where he began coaching youth club soccer and helped establish the FC Roar soccer club.
Ledesma has spent the last two years employed at TVCC in the advising department.
He currently is a member of the Henderson County Soccer Association, serving as the Director of the Adult Soccer League and facilities Coordinator. He continues to coach youth club soccer and host youth development camps through the Henderson County Soccer Association.
Ledesma has a Bachelor of Science in Counseling from Newman University and a Master of Arts in Conflict Management and Dispute Resolution from Baker University.
