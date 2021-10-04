The Athens Middle School Hornets went 1-3 against the Henderson Lions Thursday at Bruce Field.
The seventh grade White team lost 16-14, while the seventh grade Maroon lost 16-6. In eighth grade action, the White team won 20-0, while the Maroon team lost 29-12.
In the seventh grade White team, Athens quarterback Thatcher Diamond had a TD pass to wide receiver Juan Robles for 25 yards. He then found Anthony Rodriguez for a two-point conversion.
Running back Mi’Trevion Thompson had a 40-yard TD run. Defensive leaders were linebacker Marlon Bowman and defensive tackle Cristoval Garcia.
In the seventh grade Maroon game, quarterback Satchel Williams had a TD pass to wide receiver Cordera Rockmore. Defensive leaders were linebacker Ja’Bory Taylor and defensive tackles Sam Smith and McCager Smith.
In the eighth grade White game, quarterback Christopher Vandiver 25-yard TD Slot receiver Detavius Wells. Vandiver also had a two-point conversion run.
Running back Aiden Silmon had a 70 and 45-yard rushing TD, while the defense was led by linebacker Sebastian Delgado and safety Jerrit Ray.
In the eighth grade Maroon game, quarterback David Richardson had a 40-yard TD pass to Slot receiver Julius Brewer and Richardson had a 2-yard TD run.
The defense was led by defensive tackle Jayden Davis and linebacker Juan Cleto.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.