7th Grade Maroon Team — The Hornets’ 7th grade maroon team had a hard fought battle in Fairfield. The hornets started the game strong with an 80 yard pass from Mason Shelton to Dwayne Minifee for a touchdown. Later Jase Warren added a 2-point conversion run.
The Eagles of Fairfield responded with a touchdown, but the Hornet defense stood strong to not allow a two-point conversion from.
The first half brought the score to 8-6 Hornets. The Eagles then added another score and conversion in the second half.
The game ended with the score being 14-8 Eagles on top.
Top offensive players for the game were: Mason Shelton, Christian Raudales, Landon Morris, and Dwayne Minifee. Hornet’s strong defensive showing came from Daniel Rivero, Timothy Wideman, Dailen Carter, Dominik Molloy, Cooper Rich, and Enrique Juarez.
8th Grade White Team — Athens Middle School's White team earned their first victory as they defeated the Fairfield Eagles 14-6. Defensively, the Hornets showed that they would swarm to the football.
The defensive front limited the Eagle running attack, while the secondary prevented the Eagles from capitalizing through the air. Kash Cumby continued to do much of the heavy lifting offensively for the Hornets as he threw for 2 touchdowns.
Cumby connected with Ayden Jefferson in the first half, and with under two minutes to play, he connected with Jakhi Arroyo for a 32 yard touchdown strike to put the Hornets ahead and the final score on the board.
8th Grade Maroon Team — The Athens Hornets' 8th grade football team continued its winning way with another decisive win over the Fairfield Eagles, this time with a 36-0 shutout.
The Hornets controlled all phases of the game from the opening kickoff until the final buzzer.
Special teams played a larger role in this game, as the Hornets recovered two onside kicks by Frankie Corona. The Hornet defensive unit was impressive and demonstrated outstanding play from all positions. The Hornets proved once again that they were not shy when it came to playing physically.
Ethan Vasquez had an interception for the defensive unit which allowed the offense to capitalize on good field position.
Offensively, the Hornets were led by quarterback Jaxon Stiles, who threw a touchdown pass to Gage Friedrich and had an impressive 62 yard touchdown scamper.
This Hornet unit is not lacking offensive weapons as Jorian Ray had two touchdowns that were both plus 50 yard receptions. Gage Friedrich threw both of those passes to Jorian Ray.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.