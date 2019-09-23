7th Grade White Team — The Athens Hornets’ 7th grade White football team continued its winning way with another convincing win, defeating the Ferris Yellowjackets 22-0. With this victory, the Hornets move to 3-0 on the season. This Hornet team is averaging 20 points a game on offense and has allowed no points in all three games.
The Hornet defensive unit was impressive and demonstrated outstanding play from all positions. The Hornets proved once again they would fly to the football and not give up points.
Offensively, the Hornets were led again by running back Eli Figueroa, who ran for three rushing touchdowns.
The quarterback, Jesus Escobedo, gave a great effort in scoring the closing two point conversion to shut out the Yellowjackets.
The offensive line was impressive, allowing the running game to have great success with several long runs being made.
7th Grade Maroon Team — The Hornets’ 7th grade Maroon football team won their second game last Thursday, defeating the Ferris Yellowjackets 34-0. This makes the Hornets 2-1 on the season.
The Hornet defense truly came alive, and showed this by dominating the line up front. The Hornets proved they would fly to the football and not allow the Yellowjackets to score.
K’Cedrion Minifee had an interception and the D-linemen caused a fumble for the Hornet defense.
Offensively, the Hornets had three players score: Minifee with a rushing touchdown and a 74 yard kickoff return touchdown, Jase Warren with two rushing touchdowns and Dominik Molloy with one rushing touchdown.
The offensive line have found their stride, allowing 300+ rushing yards. Though his rushing yards would overshadow his passing yards, Mason Shelton would have one impressive pass to Minifee for 39 yards.
8th Grade Maroon Team — The 8th grade Maroon team continued its winning ways with another convincing win, defeating the Ferris Yellowjackets 52-12. With this victory, the Hornets move to 3-0 on the season.
This Hornet team is averaging 41 points a game on offense and has allowed only 12 points in three games. The Hornet defensive unit was impressive and demonstrated outstanding play from all positions.
The Hornets proved once again that they would fly to the football and be very stingy when it comes to giving up points.
Ethan Vasquez had an interception and Victor Blancas caused a fumble for the Hornet defense. Offensively, the Hornets were led by quarterback Jaxon Stiles who rushed for 167 yards and three touchdowns in addition to his two completions and a touchdown through the air. He also added a two point conversion pass to Jorian Ray.
The offensive line was impressive, allowing all the offensive weapons to have success through the air and on the ground.
Kedrick Hurd continues to impress blocking on the outside and made a great play on the ball for a 23 yard gain. Gary Sweat found his way into the end-zone late when he busted an inside run for 29 yards.
8th Grade White Team — Athens' 8th grade White team won a second straight game as they defeated the Ferris Yellowjackets Thursday night, 8-6.
Defensively, the Hornets showed that they would swarm to the football.
Daniel Izzaguirre was a force to be reckoned with. He led the Hornets in tackles and forced a fumble. Jakhi Arroyo led the Hornets offensively in this one.
His ability to get to the outside and make plays in open space was vital to the victory. His 52 yard touchdown followed by a Kash Cumby two point conversion gave Athens the lead late and Arroyo finished the game with a big 4th down stop to seal the deal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.