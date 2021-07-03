The Athens Hornets and Mabank Panthers are on the outside looking in by the writers at Dave Campbell's Texas Football Magazine.
The Hornets are predicted to finish sixth, while the Panthers come in seventh in Class 9-4A, Division I in their seven-team district.
The remaining predictions are the Lindale Eagles as the district champ, Killgore Bulldogs will finish second, Tyler Chapel Hill Bulldogs are predicted third, Palestine Wildcats are slotted in the fourth position as the final playoff team. The Henderson Lions are selected fifth.
The writers at Dave Campbell's have picked Lindale as the eighth best team in Class 4A, while Kilgore is ninth and Tyler Chapel Hill is 12th in the Top 25 rankings. The Bulldogs only return two starters on the offensive side of the ball.
The Hornets come into the third-year under head coach Zac Harrell with higher expectations than the prediction that was handed out by the magazine.
Harrell says he expected the prediction by the magazine and is ready for the challenge to come out of this district.
“No. 1 I would say that is deserved because we went 0-6 last year in district,” Harrell said. “We haven’t given anybody the reason to pick us high at this point. I like that underdog role and no one giving us a chance. That is our job is to put Athens on the map and bring respect and put Athens up there with the Kilgore’s, the Lindale’s and the Carthage’s being the major East Texas schools. We feel like we are trending that way.”
The magazine recognizes junior quarterback Ty Arroyo with his 1,241 yards and 10 TD’s passing along with 534 yards running and six TD’s as a player to watch. They also recognize JeCorey Roberts with his 405 yards rushing and six TD’s as players to watch offensively.
Another group of players are Trey Manning and Dylan Grubbs on defense.
The Hornets have 19 lettermen returning and 11 starters in a very competitive district.
When it comes to the Mabank Panthers, head coach Zach Hudson returns 25 lettermen and 12 starters as well for the 2021 season.
After a 4-6 season, the magazine says Kyler Howeth is back after missing most of last season as a running back and defensive back.
They also state running back Caleb Goforth with 74 tackles and 12 for loss has a nose for the football, while Kaizen Burrows with five sacks last year gets into the backfield. Expect big things from Cody Chapman as well at running back.
During the next week, we will take a look at predictions for the Brownsboro Bears, Eustace Bulldogs, Malakoff Tigers, Kemp Yellowjackets and Trinidad Trojans.
NOTE: The summer edition of Texas Football, featuring players from the Texas A&M defense, is on sale at book stores, mass merchandisers and supermarkets throughout the state.
