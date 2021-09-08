It’s Homecoming week Friday at Athens High School.
The Athens Hornets (2-0) welcome in the Fairfield Eagles (0-2) at 7:30 p.m. to Bruce Field.
“We are always going to try and play it before district,” Third-year coach Zac Harrell said. “My thought on Homecoming is you don’t want a district game during Homecoming if you can avoid it. There is a lot of things that it brings and we have to focus on the week. The word of the week is focus and our main vision has to be on becoming a better football team. We want our kids to be involved and a part of that this week. If you are thinking more about who will win Homecoming King then what you will do on the field, then that hurts us as a football team.”
Even with the 0-2 start to the year, Harrell knows the Eagles will make things tough during the homecoming contest.
“I think their record is a little misleading because they are better than a 0-2 football team,” Harrell said. “We know that they are going to play really hard and that was the challenge to our kids is we can’t fall into the trap is we have to be a better football team because they are capable of beating us. We have to be ready to play and not look at scores and do what casual fans do.”
The Eagles come into the contest at 0-2 following a 31-28 loss to the Brownsboro Bears last week in Brownsboro.
“They were down at halftime 31-14 I believe,” Harrell said. “They came back and had multiple chances last to win inside the 20 three times in the fourth quarter. It was a really good football game. One thing about Coach Bachtel and Fairfield is they play really hard. He has his team’s ready to go every week.
In that game, Fairfield was led by junior running back Eli Martin and senior Jaylyn Daniels. Martin had 16 carries for 116 yards and two TD’s, while Daniels added 11 carries for 46 yards.
“Martin is a really good football player. Two years ago, he started for them on the varsity as a freshman and was one of their best players. He tore his ACL last season right before our game,” Harrell said. “We know that kid is a great high school football player. He plays inside linebacker as well and runs down hill and is physical and a hard runner. We will have to do a great job of getting as many hats to the ball as possible. We are going to have to wrap up because he runs hard.
“They will also bring in No. 4 (Jaylyn Daniels), who is a different style and may be a little faster and more of a speed back. Both of those guys are good high school running backs and will present challenges for us. They want to run the ball first so it will be a great challenge for our defense. We look forward to getting to play a team like them.”
Defensively, the Eagles will be led by junior Braiden Barrett, who had 10 tackles last week in the loss to Brownsboro. He leads the team with 20, while teammate Hayden Braswell is second with 17 overall.
“They have shown to be a seven-man box and try to make it hard on you to run the football. They will force you to pass it and Brownsboro hit some big passing plays against them,” Harrell said. “All of their scores were big plays and that is what they force you to do. When you put seven in the box, they are challenging you to throw it over the top. We have to get better at what we do in the passing game and running our routes at the right depth.”
Harrell wrapped up his keys to victory this week for the Athens Hornets.
“We talked to the offense that we have to execute at a higher level than we did last week, we have to use the fact that Fairfield has more two-way players against them than Life did last week, we had to have the right practice mindset this week, we have to clean up the special teams miscues,” Harrell said. “We have to improve PATs and catching kicks and returning in the right place and we have to keep the main thing the main thing.”
Harrell said when it came to last week’s 40-7 victory over Waxahachie Life, he was pleased with the defensive performance.
“It was a good week and a good win last week. We talked about the defense and they played extremely well. They set the tempo of the game and shut Waxahachie Life down,” Harrell said. “I was proud of the defense and the kids played hard. Jaxson Stiles stood out and we gave him the MVP award and he played really well. He had I think 13 tackles, caused the fumble and recovered two and was all over the field.
“Offensively, we did not execute like we would have liked especially in the first half. Our passing game was where we missed some throws and busted some routes. We have to do a better job there and the numbers were a bit misleading. I think we were pretty balanced from a statistical perspective, but that was like shuffle passes.”
Note: The Homecoming festivities will be at halftime with the announcement of the Homecoming Court and the Homecoming Queen.
