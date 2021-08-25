The excitement is in the air when it comes to the Highway 31 championship.
The 2021 regular season kicks off Friday as the Athens Hornets head down Highway 31 to Brownsboro with the trophy in hand, sponsored by Elder Dodge.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in the coaching debut for Brownsboro Lance Connot.
That meeting will be the 20th overall with Athens (10-9 overall) holding a 2-1 lead in the Highway 31 championship.
They are 4-1 over the Bears in the past five seasons. They won last year’s meeting 42-28 at Bruce Field in the season opener.
“I think it will be about which team plays hard and plays with more energy,” Third year Athens coach Zac Harrell said. “I think it will be who is better teammates and plays for their family and not themselves and is more physical. That is what we have challenged the kids with. Our word for the week is family, meaning being great teammates and loving one another. We want to have each other’s best interest before ourselves.”
With roughly 19 miles between the two schools, the excitement builds as the season opens with a big rivalry like Athens and Brownsboro.
“We are excited to get to start this 2021 year out with the first time in a real game,” Harrell said. “It happens to be against Brownsboro, who is a big rival and everybody from the two communities know each other. The kids know each other, the parents know each other and the administrators know each other. There is a lot of familiarity with the two sides so we are excited to play the first game.”
Harrell said a little bit of the unknown is what Lane Connot and his father, defensive coordinator Rick Connot will show on the opposing sideline.
“It will be different this year because they have a whole new staff with new schemes on both sides of the ball,” Harrell said. “We are having to prepare for a whole different type of a team. We feel like we have a good feel for what they want to accomplish offensively. They are a spread team with similar schemes to what we do. From a defensive perspective, it has been easy to prepare because that is what we see everyday.
“Defensively, we have a little bit more of an unknown because they haven’t played a true spread team, so we don’t know exactly what they will throw at us. They have always been really good on defense wherever they have been. It will be a great challenge for our kids and we are excited about it.”
Offensively, Harrell praised the play of Brownsboro senior quarterback Lane Epperson, GeKyle Baker and Landon Hayter.
“They have two or three really talented receivers that have made big plays in the scrimmages,” Harrell said. “Their quarterback has done a really good job in year one with the spread of running their offense and throwing the football. They are very advanced from what most people are in year one of the spread. That is because they have really good coaches.”
Special teams could be a key area for the Hornets this week under special teams coordinator Chayse Rives.
“Now that we are into the regular season, we will get into our regular schedule and during workouts, we have to start spending way more time on special teams,” Harrell said. “We have to get the special teams units functioning at a high level since it will be the first go. We have to spend time with those units because we believe it is really important to win in those areas of the game. Coach Rives does a great job of preparing our kids, so we will have a lot more practice time to that.”
Harrell said when it comes to the keys to victory against the Bears, he has kept them simple in the opener.
“Our number one key was making it about the family and not about you,” the coach said. “We talked about not giving up big plays in the passing game, we want to win the special teams in all phases, we want to execute our assignments on the offensive line and we want to be more physical than they are early.”
NOTE: All tickets for the Brownsboro game must be purchased online. Tickets are $5. There are two different options, make sure to choose the visitor ticket. They will honor at the gate Senior Citizen passes, District 9-4A Administrative passes and THSCA passes. Here is the link: https://www.gobearsgo.net/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=1319755&type=d&pREC_ID=2216808.
