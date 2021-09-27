The Athens High School cheerleaders are holding a camp coming up Oct. 18-21.
The mini cheer camp and mini mascot camp is for fourth through sixth grade students from 5-to-6:45 p.m. at the Annex West Wing Gym.
The camp will lead into a performance during the Pink Out Game set for Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. against the Palestine Wildcats.
The cost of the camp is $60 per student.
For more info, contact Cindy Kling at ckling@athensisd.net or at 817-505-6886.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.