The Athens High School basketball teams were swept in Tuesday action at Hornet Gymasium.
In the Lady Hornets action, Athens lost to Carthage 43-37, while the Hornets lost to Edgewood 77-71 in overtime.
The Lady Hornets are open Friday and scheduled to return to action Monday, Dec. 20 against Pollok Central at 6:15 p.m. at home. They will then wrap up the 2021 portion of the schedule Dec. 28-29 in the Kaufman tournament.
The Hornets travel to Sunnyvale Friday before having next Tuesday open. They will return to action Dec. 27-28 in the Kaufman Holiday Tournament.
LADY HORNETS
Carthage 43, Athens 37
Athens battled from a 21-11 halftime deficit to cut it to within six at 30-24 at the end of the third quarter.
That run was part of an 11-0 run to get to within 30-29 with seven minutes remaining in regulation. Athens had a 3-pointer from NaTori Williams off an assist from Lolo Tatum for the bucket.
Carthage then put together a run to take a 35-29 with 6:14 remaining on an old fashioned 3-point play from Alyssa Wallace.
The Lady Hornets were able to get to within four at 39-35 with 2:05 remaining on two free throws from Janessa Kiser, but that would be as close as they would get the remainder of the contest.
The Lady Hornets were led by Kiser with a team-high 13 points. Williams had 11, Tatum had six, Chassidee Walker had five while Madison Hair and Aaniya Minifee had one point each.
The Lady Bulldogs were led by Alyssa Wallace with a game-high 15 points. Za’Kyra Myers and Jada Walton had 10 each, while Jakiya Jackson had six and Kaylen Igbokwe had two points.
Carthage (43) — Za’Kyra Myers 10, Jakiya Jackson 6, Jada Walton 10, Kaylen Igbokwe 2, Alyssa Wallace 15.
Athens (37) — Aaniya Minifee 1, NaTori Williams 11, Lolo Tatum 6, Janessa Kiser 13, Chassidee Walker 5, Madison Hair 1.
HORNETS
Edgewood 77, Athens 71 OT
In the nightcap, the two teams had a back-and-forth affair throughout until the overtime period.
The game tying shot to force overtime came with no time remaining as Jorien Ray drove the length of the court for the layup to tie the game at 65.
Edgewood had taken the lead with six seconds remaining as Riley Pierce nailed two free throws to cap a 6-0 run by the Bulldogs.
In the overtime session, Athens was shutout the final 1:08 of the quarter following a rebound basket by Jaxson Stiles to cut the game to 72-71.
Heath Parker then iced the game for the Bulldogs with the final five points at the free throw line for the 77-71 finale. Parker finished the night with 14 points.
Midway through the fourth quarter, Athens held a 60-52 lead on a rebound basket by Jansen Harris, who scored 10 points off of the bench.
The bench contributed 26 of the Hornets 71 points as Stiles had 10 and Jermarius Moore added six.
In the first half, junior Jaden Crane and Ray were the main scorers for the Hornets as Ray had 15, while Crane added nine points. The Hornets held a 33-31 lead at the break.
Edgewood held the lead for most of the third quarter until Crane hit a jumper with 2:56 remaining to give Athens a 44-43 lead.
Crane finished the night with 20 points, while Ray had a game-high 25 points.
The Bulldogs were led by Pierce with 24, Wade Cooper and Kirk Dillard with 15 each, Lukas Grace with seven and Alexander Watson with two points.
Edgewood (77) — Kirk Dillard 15, Lukas Grace 7, Heath Parker 14, Alexander Watson 2, Wade Cooper 15, Riley Pierce 24.
Athens (71) — Jermarius Moore 6, Jaden Crane 20, Jorien Ray 25, Jaxson Stiles 10, Jansen Harris 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.