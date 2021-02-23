CHAPEL HILL – The Athens Lady Hornets season came to an end Monday in the Class 4A, Region 2 area round at the hands of the Gilmer Lady Buckeyes.
When the final horn had sounded, Gilmer won 46-44 nailing two free throws with 10 seconds remaining to seal the win.
Athens ends the year with a record of 20-9 overall. This was a rematch of an area round contest in the 2018-19 season in which Gilmer won, 63-45.
They were led in scoring by senior Mimi McCollister with 22 points. Janessa Kiser finished with 11, Karlie Cook had six, Kenzie Hair had three and Tori Williams had two points.
