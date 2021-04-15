VAN – The Athens Lady Hornets were swept in the season series Tuesday in a 3-2 loss to the Van Lady Vandals.
Athens drops to 13-12-1 overall and 3-4 in District 14-4A play. The Lady Hornets return to action Friday at Peg Cain Field at 6:45 p.m. as they host the Canton Eaglettes.
Cae Cae Sneed ended the no-hit bid for Van’s Skylar Savage in the top of the sixth inning with an RBI-single scoring Christina Wolverton for the 3-1 deficit. Sneed finished the game 1-for-3 with the RBI.
Kayleigh Woods added an RBI-double in the top of the seventh scoring Abby Garcia for the 3-2 deficit.
Van scored the opening run in the bottom of the first as Emma Lu-Brown Smith drove in Landry Jones with two outs.
Ava Hopson then came in to score on an error by Athens in the bottom of the fourth for the 2-0 lead. Trystan Stanford then gave the Lady Vandals a 3-0 lead off a second error by Athens.
Brooklyn Cook took the loss in the circle as she allowed three runs on five hits with three strikeouts and three walks. The three runs were unearned for Cook.
Savage got the win for Van with a complete game two hitter. She gave up two unearned run with seven strikeouts and one walk.
