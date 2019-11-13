Hard to believe another regular season of high school football has come and gone, isn’t it?
It is November and it sure feels like Jack Frost is nipping at our noses with some of the coldest weather we’ve had in a while before Christmas.
But that shouldn’t distract four teams from the area that kick off their playoff journeys this week: the Athens Hornets, the Malakoff Tigers, the Kemp Yellowjackets and the Trinidad Trojans.
In the first year under coach Zac Harrell, the Hornets have clinched a second straight postseason berth with two district wins against Mabank and Quinlan.
They will face the six-time state champion Carthage Bulldogs Friday at the Tomato Bowl in Jacksonville at 7:30 p.m.
In his 11th season, Jamie Driskell’s Tiger squad continues the longest playoff streak in the region and are on their best run in school history, with two trips to state in the last three seasons, including the 3A DI championship last year. They went undefeated in their district at 5-0.
The Tigers take on their fellow Tigers from Commerce at Terrell Memorial Stadium on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
The Kemp Yellowjackets, led by second-year coach Lee Wilkins, have the second-longest playoff streak in the area at five seasons. They got in with district wins against Eustace and Dallas A+.
They seek their third straight bi-district title as they face the Pottsboro Cardinals Thursday at 7 p.m. at McKinney ISD Stadium.
The Cardinals are a familiar opponent as Kemp has played them in three of their last four bi-district games.
Finally, the Trojans, led by Chad Satcher, are in their second straight playoff appearance as they will take on their fellow Trojans from Calvert in a rematch of last year’s bi-district game. They went 2-1 in their district.
This game kicks off Friday at 7 p.m. in Penelope.
Good luck to these four teams as they each look for a playoff run!
