The Athens Hornets opened up District 9-4A, Division I play with a tough loss to the Chapel Hill Bulldogs.
Athens lost 49-6 to drop to 2-3 overall and 0-1 in district play.
The JV White returns to action on the road Thursday as they travel to Henderson to face the Lions. Kickoff for the JV White game is at 5 p.m., followed by the JV Maroon. JV White Chapel Hill 49, Athens JV White 6
Chapel Hill opened up the scoring on it’s first offensive play on a 51 yard run with 8:48 remaining in the first quarter.
At the three minute mark of the first quarter, the Bulldogs took a 14-0 lead on a 15 yard run.
Chapel Hill then added another TD with 41 seconds remaining on a long pass play for the 21-0 lead.
In the second quarter, the Athens defensive allowed a 21 yard TD pass with 3:44 remaining for the 28-0 lead.
Athens scored it’s lone TD with 2:13 remaining in the first half as Adian White found Dewayne Minifee for a 56 yard reception. The Hornets went for two, but failed on the conversion for the 28-6 deficit.
Chapel Hill then took a 35-6 halftime lead on a 3 yard run with 30 seconds remaining.
The second half was a running clock as Chapel Hill scored the lone TD with 1:20 left in the third quarter on a 64 yard pass play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.