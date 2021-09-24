The Athens JV Maroon fought to the very end in a 34-24 loss to Chapel Hill Thursday at Bruce Field. The game was the District 9-4A, Division I opener for both teams.
The JV Maroon returns to action on the road Thursday as they travel to Henderson to face the Lions. Kickoff for the game is set for around 7 p.m. JV Maroon Chapel Hill 34, Athens 24 The two teams had a very competitive first half as Chapel Hill led 12-8 over the Hornets heading into the break.
Chapel Hill scored the game’s first TD on a 19-yard reception with 1:20 remaining in the opening quarter for the 6-0 lead.
Athens (2-2-1, 0-1) got it’s first lead with 4:58 remaining in the half as Charlie Fulton scored on a 1 yard run. Zach McLemore then ran in the two-point conversion for the 8-6 lead.
The Bulldogs wrapped up the first half scoring on a long run with 53 seconds remaining for the 12-8 lead.
In the second half, Chapel Hill had an 8 yard TD reception and a long interception return for a touchdown to take the 26-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
With 6:49 remaining in regulation, Fulton scored his second rushing touchdown on a two-yard run. He then ran in the two-point conversion for the 26-16 deficit.
Chapel Hill scored it’s final touchdown with 5:53 remaining on a long run. The Bulldogs went for two and converted for the 34-16 lead.
Fulton then scored his third touchdown of the game on a 16-yard run with 2:24 remaining for the 34-24 deficit. The Hornets went for two and converted.
Athens is scheduled to return to Bruce Field Oct. 14 as they host the Lindale Eagles in doubleheader action.
