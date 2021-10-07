The Athens Hornets head into the open week in familiar territory as one year ago.
Third-year coach Zac Harrell’s Hornets are 4-2 overall and 0-2 in District 9-4A, Division I play. At this time last year, the Hornets had the exact same record heading into the open week.
“The main thing is I think our kids mentality right now,” Harrell said. “I think our kids can see that we are improving and the kids can see that we had a chance to win that game. If you go back, the vibe was a little last year due to injuries coming out of the Henderson game losing Nathan Sims to a torn ACL. We had a lot of injuries and were beat up as to where we were in the season.”
When it comes to preparation during the open week, Harrell said the team has been given time to heal up and get ready for next week. He said they need to get ready on the next game on the schedule against Lindale.
“We are preparing for Lindale and we are practicing a basic plan for Lindale,” Harrell said. “We will focus on hard fundamentals and slow down and coach some of the basic things. We try to rest since we don’t practice on Monday’s and we will practice a little Tuesday and Wednesday and Thursday only during the period.”
Athens wraps up the season with road games at Lindale Oct. 15 and Kilgore Oct. 29. They have home games against Palestine Oct. 22 and Mabank Nov. 5 for Senior Night at Bruce Field.
“We can play with any team in this district,” Harrell said. “It will take our best effort each Friday night to win in the second half. If we will play our best game, we will have a chance to win them all. We can’t go out like we did against Chapel Hill and give up two defensive touchdowns, an onside kick and a big trick play.”
Quarterback Ty Arroyo finished with 23 carries for 136 yards and four TD’s, while JeCorey Roberts had 12 carries for 56 yards rushing.
“You have to give credit to how well our quarterback (Arroyo) played,” Harrell said. “He graded out at 91-percent in doing his job and he played really well. He has improved in throwing the football a lot and it really helped having the entire spring to go through with that. For whatever reason, the last two weeks he went back to some bad habits with his feet and being late on some throws.
Jorien Ray had six catches for 133 yards and one TD, while Roberts had two receptions for 79 yards. Arroyo connected with six different receivers as he finished 19 of 36 for 349 yards and two TD’s.
“Offensively, we thought we executed at a pretty high level,” Harrell said. “There are still a lot of areas to improve on and that is what we tried to preach to our offense on Monday when we met with them is you look at the numbers and we had 560 yards of offense and 41 points. We focused on the five drives that we didn’t score on and why didn’t we score.”
In the 58-41 loss to Henderson, Jaxson Stiles led the Hornets defensively with 12 tackles as the only player with double digit tackles. Cody McMichael, Timber Crouch, Marco Rocha, Jamauri Manning and Trey Manning each finished with six tackles, while Gage Friedrich had five. Hunter White recorded one sack and a forced fumble. Rocha also had a sack against Henderson.
“From a defensive standpoint, you feel like after the game they scored 51 points because seven of those points was a defensive score,” Harrell said. “We did a lot of good things, but it was a play here or a play there from it being a different game. They scored on a fourth-and-15 and a third-and-10 on a pass. We have to make those plays especially on third and fourth down. We will be a much better team on that side of the ball in two weeks.”
Note: For the full interview, check out the Coaches Corner Podcast on our social media platforms.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.