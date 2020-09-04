It was a clean sweep Thursday for the Athens Hornets over the Waxahachie Life Mustangs at Bruce Field.
The freshman won, 36-6, while the junior varsity came from behind to win 20-14 over the Mustangs.
The two teams return to action Thursday as they host the Fairfield Eagles at Bruce Field. The action is set to begin with the freshman at 5 p.m., followed by the junior varsity.
Junior Varsity
Athens 20, Life 14
Waxahachie Life held a 14-6 lead at the half with a 6-yard touchdown pass and a 1-yard fade route in the back of the end zone with 2:55 remaining. The went for the two-point conversion both times and went 1-for-2.
For the Hornets (1-1), Kaleb Russell opened the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown run with 2:58 remaining in the first quarter. Athens went for two but the run failed for 6-0 lead.
Russell scored his second touchdown with 2:11 remaining in the third for the 14-12 deficit. The Hornets went for two, but were once again stopped on the run.
The final touchdown came with 9:02 remaining in regulation on an 11-yard run by Kole Weaver. Jermarius Moore ran in the two-point conversion for the 20-14 victory.
Freshman
Athens 36, Life 6
The Athens freshman dominated the first half to take a 36-0 lead, forcing the Mustangs to ask for a running clock in the second half.
Athens (2-0) opened the scoring with 7:07 remaining in the first quarter as Jamauri Manning found Kedrick Hurd for a 47-yard touchdown. Athens went for two but missed the conversion for the 6-0 lead.
Less than two minutes later, Jaxson Stiles found Jorian Ray on a 24-yard completion for the touchdown. Stiles ran in the two-point conversion with 5:42 remaining in the first.
Manning scored his first rushing touchdown with 1:17 left in the first quarter on an 18-yard run untouched for the 22-0 lead. Stiles ran in the two-point conversion.
In the second quarter, Still went 37-yard for the touchdown to give the Hornets a 30-0 lead. Stiles found Hurd for the two-point conversion with 6:40 left.
The final Athens touchdown came with 4:06 left in the first half as Manning went 14-yards to paydirt for the 36-0 lead. The Hornets went for two, but missed the conversion.
Waxahachie Life scored its only touchdown with 3:11 remaining in the game on a 14-yard run for the 36-6 finale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.