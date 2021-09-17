The Athens Hornets finished with a doubleheader split Thursday in subvarsity football action.
The JV White lost to Quinlan Ford 41-12, while the JV Maroon beat Wills Point 26-2 at Bruce Field. Both teams are scheduled to return to action Thursday as they host the Chapel Hill Bulldogs. Kickoff for the JV White game is scheduled for 5 p.m., followed by the JV Maroon.
This game also starts the District 9-4A, Division I schedule for the JV teams.
JV White
Quinlan Ford 41, JV White 12
The Athens JV White team saw its record even up at 2-2 overall with a tough non-district loss.
The Panthers jumped out to a 27-6 lead at the break and never looked back.
Quinlan Ford opened up the scoring on the opening kickoff with about a 70 yard kickoff return. The extra point was missed for the 6-0 lead with 8:47 remaining in the first quarter.
Just over two minutes later, Quinlan Ford had a 3 yard touchdown run by Landon Edwards. The PAT was missed for the 12-0 lead.
Athens would put together a nice drive for its only score of the game with 8 seconds remaining in the opening quarter.
Quarterback Adian White found Austin Rodriguez for the 4-yard TD pass. The Hornets went for two, but missed the conversion for the 12-6 deficit.
Edwards scored two more touchdowns for the Panthers in the second quarter on a 13 yard run and a reception for the 27-6 halftime lead.
In the second half, Quinlan Ford had two long touchdowns to take a 41-6 lead in the fourth quarter.
The final score came by Athens Dewayne Minifee on a 78-yard run for the 41-12 finale.
JV Maroon
JV Maroon 26, Wills Point JV 2
The JV Marron improved to 2-1-1 with a nice win in the nightcap at Bruce Field.
The Hornets opened the scoring as Zach McLemore found Trey Townsend on a 32-yard reception for the 6-0 lead.
The second TD came with 2:55 left in the second quarter as Lamardrick Yarbrough scored on a one-yard run for the 12-0 halftime lead.
De’Angelo Russell scored with 6:08 remaining in the third quarter on a 3-yard run for the 18-0 lead. Charlie Fulton then wrapped up the scoring for the Hornets with 3 seconds remaining in the third on a two-yard run.
McLemore then found Stephen Hopson for the two-point conversion.
Wills Point had a chance to score a TD with 3:29 remaining but fumbled on the 1-yard line.
The only score for the Tigers came with 3:06 remaining on a safety as the ball went out of the back of the Athens end zone.
