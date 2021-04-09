Athens High School is hosting a football camp June 1-3 from 9-11:30 a.m. at Bruce Field.
The camp is for incoming first-through-ninth graders and will cost $30 per person. If you are paying with the check, they can be made out to the Athens Athletic Department.
The campers will receive a T-shirt and can register on the first day of camp from 8-9 a.m.
For more information on the camp, contact the Athens High School athletic offices at 903-677-6992.
