Coming off a 48-18 win over Waxahachie Life the Athens Hornets are facing a tough road test Friday in Rusk.
Coach Zac Harrell thinks the win over the Mustangs was a step forward as his team played with determination and intensity in a game that the Hornets were heavily favored to win.
“We thought our receiver downfield blocking effort was subpar against Brownsboro and we really challenged them,” Harrell said. “I thought we played, overall, with a lot more effort in all three phases of the game, so I was really pleased with our kids and our coaching staff.”
Harrell said it’s hard to get that kind of effort coming off a rivalry game, but the players came through against Life. The downfield passing game was improved and he was pleased with the defense.
“They had a hard time in the first half gaining any yards,” he said. “We pretty much shut them down.”
Many Hornets have contributed to the offensive success in the first two weeks with numerous backs getting touches and receivers catching passes.
“That’s one thing about our offense that we really believe is trying to get the ball to as many kids as possible,” Harrell said. “We have a lot of ways to get the ball to different positions.”
That makes it hard for opponents’ defenses to game-plan for Athens, because they have to be ready for so many variations.
Defensively, Harrell said his team is playing with as much energy and effort as in any time in his four seasons at Athens.
“We’re attacking. We’re getting to the ball and that’s a credit to coach Chayse Rives and the defensive staff,” Harrell said. “We completely changed schemes and the kids have bought into that.”
Harrell said once the players “buy into the scheme,” and believe in it, they will fly to the football and give relentless effort.
Linebacker Cody McMicheal had a big defensive game against Life with three or four big time hits, Harrell said.
“We really needed that inside linebacker production,” Harrell said. “He’s really played well.”
The level of competition steps up next week when the Hornets visit the Rusk Eagles.
“We’re at the point of the season that, from here on out, everybody is a playoff caliber team,” Harrell said. “We have to raise our level of play and it starts this week.”
The Eagles will throw about 70% of the time with Aiden McCown a dangerous passer.
“They have two or three elite level receivers, so it’s going to be a great test for our secondary kids and a great test overall for our defense,” Harrell said.
The Rusk defense can also cause trouble. The held Fairfield to 3 points in the opener and limited Crockett to 21 in a blowout.
“It’s going to be a great challenge for our team and I believe it’s going to be a big time, Friday night football game,” Harrell said.
