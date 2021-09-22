The Athens High School cross country team enjoyed another successful day of “run fun in the sun.” They participated on Saturday in the Ennis Lions Den Invitational held at Ennis High School.
The first run of the morning for Athens, got off to a hot start as junior Hardy Swann chose to run his race against the 5A-6A runners. Only one runner from that group was able to beat one of Athens' elite as Hardy finished second with a time of 16:43.53 behind the runner from Waco Midway, missing a first place finish by less than two seconds.
In spite of being exhausted from playing in a varsity football game the night before Cashis Lee Brown placed 6th in the 4A division with an impressive time of 19:20.53.
Also running for the boys were Kevin Carrillo, Adrain Campa, Jorge Soto, Jose Vasquez, Issac Aricciaya and Javier Costilla. The boys placed fifth overall as a team.
Our fastest female for the fifth straight meet was Kelly Lopez with a time of 15:21. Also running for the girls were Ashley Leon, Daniela Ruvalcaba, Addison Maytubby and Skylann White.
Coming back from a knee injury, senior Elissa Comeaux chose to run with the junior varsity. She surprised herself and finished in eighth place with a time of 17:33.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
In the middle school race in Ennis, seventh grader Judith Rondon was the top girls runner while seventh grader Briella Torres competed hard for Hornet Nation.
In the boys race, seventh grader Liam Tinsley was the top boys runner. Seventh grade boys Sean Tinsley and Jace Trammell competed hard.
Athens returns to action in the Do it for Dom Invitational on Oct. 2.
