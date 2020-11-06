The Athens sub-varsity teams wrapped up the year with a split Thursday against the Mabank Panthers at Bruce Field.
The Athens freshman picked up a 34-6 victory, while the junior varsity lost 27-12 to the Panthers.
The Athens freshman wrapped up the season with a record of 7-2 overall and 2-2 in District 9-4A, Division I play.
The Athens junior varsity ended the year at 4-6 overall and 1-4 in District 9-4A, Division I play.
FRESHMAN
Athens 34, Mabank 6
In the freshman game, the Hornets had a big night once again from Jorian Ray.
Ray opened the scoring with 5:07 remaining in the first quarter on a 46-yard run. The Hornets went for two, but failed on the conversion for the 6-0 lead.
In the second quarter, Athens quarterback Jaxson Stiles found Kedrick Hurd on an 8-yard touchdown for the 14-0 lead with 7:26 remaining.
Ray added his second touchdown on a 74-yard run with three minutes remaining in the first half. The Hornets went for two, but failed on the conversion for the 20-0 lead.
With no time remaining on the clock, Athens scored on an 83-yard touchdown pass from Stiles to Ray. The Hornets once again went for two, but failed for the 26-0 halftime lead.
Ray scored his fourth TD of the night with 7:59 remaining in the fourth quarter on a 33-yard run. Jamauri Manning ran in the two-point conversion for the 34-0 lead.
The lone touchdown for the Panthers came on a three-yard run from Chance Bullard with 5:16 remaining. The Panthers missed the conversion for the 34-6 finale.
JUNIOR VARSITY
Mabank 27, Athens 12
The Mabank Panthers opened up the scoring as Alex Gonzales cashed in on an 8-yard run with 7:06 remaining in the first quarter for the 7-0 lead.
Athens got on the board in the second quarter as Bobby Thomas ran 72-yards to paydirt for the 7-6 deficit. The Hornets went for two but failed with 9:50 remaining.
Gonzales added his second TD of the game with 6:05 remaining on a two-yard run. Mackendan Brown booted the PAT good for the 14-6 lead.
Athens answered back with some trickery as Thomas reversed to Will Stelter who connected with Jermarius Moore for the two yard touchdown. Athens missed the conversion with 1:19 remaining in the half for the 14-12 deficit.
With 28 seconds remaining in the first half, Mabank’s Aiden Wilkinson picked up around a 40-yard fumble and went to paydirt for the 20-12 halftime lead.
Mabank added an 8-yard run from Jaden Turnbaugh with 2:28 in the third for the final score.
