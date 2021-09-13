The Athens Hornets continue to showcase a high powered offense as they took care of Fairfield 43-14 Friday for Homecoming.
Athens opened up the first half with a 29-0 lead as Ty Arroyo opened up the scoring with a 29 yard TD run with 7:07 remaining in the opening quarter. Zsaid Inestroza booted the PAT good.
The second TD came with 2:52 remaining as Jaden Crane hauled in a 16 yard pass from Arroyo for the 13-0 lead. The PAT was missed following a bobbled snap.
Athens then held a 15-0 lead on a safety as the Fairfield punter was unable to get the punt past the end zone with 1:06 remaining.
The final score of the first quarter came with 47 seconds remaining as Jamauri Manning went 61 yards to the end zone on a reception from Arroyo for the 22-0 lead. Inestroza booted the PAT good.
The lone touchdown of the second quarter came with 6:27 remaining as Crane scored on a 19 yard reception from Arroyo for the 29-0 lead. Inestroza booted his third PAT good.
Athens added two more scores in the second half on a 36 yard run by Arroyo with 5:09 remaining in the third quarter for the 36-0 lead.
Following a Fairfield fumble recovery in the Athens end zone for the 36-6 deficit, Desmond Garrett scored on a 6 yard TD from Arroyo for the 43-6 lead.
Fairfield then added the final score with 12 second left on a short run and a two point conversion for the 43-14 finale.
Here is the Sideline Review for the Athens and Fairfield game from Friday night.
OFFENSIVE STANDOUTS: Junior quarterback Ty Arroyo continues to impress fans as he finished with 17 of 30 passing for 293 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 11 carries for 135 yards rushing and two more scores. He averaged 12.3 yards per carry during Friday’s game.
JeCorey Roberts finished with seven carries for 32 yards rushing in the win over Fairfield.
In the receiving game, Desmond Garrett finished with four receptions for 98 yards and one TD, while Jaden Crane had six receptions for 67 yards and two TD’s. Jamauri Manning had one reception for 61 yards and one TD, while Jorien Ray had five receptions for 54 yards.
DEFENSIVE STANDOUTS: Timber Crouch led the way on the defensive side with 17 tackles and one QB pressure, while Cody McMichael had 14 tackles. Jaxson Stiles recorded 12 tackles and one blocked kick, while Jamauri Manning had 10 tackles. Gage Friedrich also added 10 tackles, one caused fumble and one QB pressure.
The Hornets had 24 players record at least one tackle, while Logan Schwering had one fumble recovery in the win.
STARTING OUT STRONG: In three games so far, the offense under coordinator Brad Yudizky is averaging 41.3 points per contest, while the defense has given up 9.3 points under defensive coordinator Flint Bigham. These games have been fun to watch seeing how much of a family the Hornets are and how happy they get when touchdowns are scored. You will definitely see players in a full sprint on the sideline congratulating teammates throughout the game.
PLAYERS OF THE GAME: When it comes to picking the Week 3 Players of the Game, you have to give it to Timber Crouch on defense and on offense, the Offensive Line is deserving to share the award. The offensive line has gotten things together under coordinator David Haresnape and hold each other accountable when things don’t go right during a play. Special teams had a nice night as well as kicker Zsaid Inestroza went 5 for 5 on PAT’s in the win over Fairfield.
