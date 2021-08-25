COMMERCE – This last weekend, the Athens Hornet Cross County Team participated in a meet in Commerce.
Senior Micah Swann placed first with a time of 17:18.04. He executed a beautiful Swann dive at the finish line to secure the victory over his younger brother.
Junior Hardy Swann placed second with a time of 17:18.37. A difference of only thirty-three one hundredth of a second.
Also participating in the meet for the boys were Issac Ariciaga, Adrain Campa, Javier Costilla, Cashis Lee-Brown, Ruben Leon, Gael Prada and Jorge Soto,
For the girls, Heidy DeLosSantos, Addison Harris, Ashley Leon, Kelly Lopez, Addison Maytubby and Skyelann White did well with personal best efforts.
