The rivalry between the Athens Lady Hornets and Mabank Lady Panthers is always a fight to the finish.
In their first meeting of the year, the Lady Panthers left Bruce Field with a 1-0 victory to hand Athens its first district loss.
Athens (3-6-1, 2-1 in District 12-4A play) is scheduled to return to action Saturday on the road at Ferris. The varsity is scheduled to kickoff at 10:30 a.m.
Mabank (8-4 overall, 3-0 in district) is set to host Kemp Saturday at Panther Stadium. The varsity is set to kickoff at 9 a.m.
The only goal came with 4:15 remaining in the opening half as Lexi Martinez scored on a shot over the outstretched arms of Athens goalie Josie Godwin.
The two teams are scheduled to face each other again Saturday, Feb. 27 at 10:30 a.m. at Panther Stadium in Mabank.
In junior varsity action, Mabank swept with a 1-0 victory.
