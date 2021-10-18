LINDALE — The Athens Hornets faced a dominant team Friday in the Lindale Eagles in what is now a third straight loss for the team.
Athens trailed 29-8 at the half in what turned out to be a 64-29 loss at Eagle Stadium.
Athens (4-3 overall and 0-3 in District 9-4A, Division I) is scheduled to return to action Friday for the Pink Out Game against the Palestine Wildcats at Bruce Field. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Palestine comes in with a record of 4-4 overall and 2-2 in District 9-4A, Division I play. The Wildcats currently hold the third playoff seed in the district with three games remaining.
Coach Lance Angel’s team beat Henderson, 38-28 last week at Wildcat Stadium for their second straight district win.
Here is the Sideline Review from the Athens at Lindale District 9-4A, Division I game.
OFFENSIVE STANDOUTS: Offensively, it was another big week for quarterback Ty Arroyo, who went 20 of 28 for 153 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. He rushed for 47 yards on nine carries for an average of 5.2 yards.
The Hornets were led by senior JeCorey Roberts, who went for 100 yards on 19 carries and one touchdown. The Hornets accounted for 166 yards rushing in the loss.
The top receiver once again was Jaden Crane with 11 catches for 116 yards and two TD receptions. Daniel Stanley had three receptions for 24 yards and one TD, while Jorien Ray for four receptions for 19 yards.
DEFENSIVE STANDOUTS: When it comes to the standouts in the 64-29 loss, the Hornets were led by Cody McMichael with 10 tackles and Cashis Lee-Brown with eight tackles. Timber Crouch had six, Grant Yudizky, Jamauri Manning, Jermarius Moore and Dylan Grubbs had five. 11 players had at least four or less tackles for the Hornets.
THOUGHTS FROM THE COACH: Coach Zac Harrell’s thoughts on the 64-29 loss: “I thought we dug ourselves a hole early. Some big plays put us behind early and offensively, we were moving the ball. We had a touchdown get called back on the first drive that was really huge. We had a 3-and-2 and fourth and two that we got stopped on and we have got to do a better job as coaches of calling better plays for us to be successful and that is on me. They did not quit and kept fighting. It is not okay that we are losing and I have to do a better job as a head coach of the Athens Hornets. I love these kids and am proud of our fight.”
On the slow start and the turnovers: I think the slow start offensively was due to us getting stopped on those long drives. We have to overcome that and on the turnovers, some of those were late with us pressing things. We had one big turnover in third quarter where Ty was trying to make a play and bounced it off his knee. We have to do a better job of ball security.”
PLAYERS OF THE GAME: When it comes to the Player of the Game, I had to go with the play of the junior wide receiver in Jaden Crane. With his 11 receptions for 116 yards, he averaged 10.5 yards per reception and had a beautiful TD reception to open the third quarter scoring. He had a 24 yard reception over a Lindale defender in the end zone with 9:24 remaining for the 29-15 deficit.
The Defensive Player of the Game is a player who hasn’t been in a report much this season, but coming off of a regional cross country berth made his presence known Friday in Cashis Lee-Brown. The senior defensive back had eight tackles with six solo stops and two assisted tackles in the loss.
I am going to give a Special Teams Player of the Week for the Lindale game and that will be sophomore Jorien Ray with his two kickoff returns for 56 yards. That would give him an average of 28 yards per return against the aggressive Lindale special teams unit.
Note: For more on the Hornets, check out the Coaches Corner podcast on Tuesday on our social media platforms. You can find it on Twitter @athens_sports and on our Facebook page. We will also post a special podcast as I sit down with Palestine Herald Press Sports Editor Juwan Lee to talk about the contest between Athens and Palestine Friday at Bruce Field.
