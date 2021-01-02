The Athens Hornets wrapped up non-district play with a 58-45 loss to the Sunnyvale Raiders Friday at Athens Gymnasium.
Athens senior Cameron Woodard was the game high scorer with 13 points. He scored 10 of those points in the first half.
Eli Rincon finished with 10, Derek Killingsworth had nine, Jaden Crane had seven, Braylon Barker had three and Jacorian Hemphill had two.
Sunnyvale was led by Noah McDill with 12, Joey Bruszer with 10, Levi Milton with nine, Max McAda with eight, Obi Arinze with seven, Landry Laird with five, Jake Taylor with four and Ian Canning with three.
The first 12 minutes of the contest was close between the two teams as trailed 17-16 after the first quarter.
Following two free throws by Killingsworth to cut the second quarter deficit to 22-20 with 4:40 remaining, Sunnyvale went on a 13-8 run to take a 35-28 lead into the break.
The Raiders were held scoreless until the 3:29 mark of the third quarter when McDill hit two free throws for the 38-32 lead.
That would be the closest the Hornets could get in the second half as they were outscored 12-6 in the third and 22-18 in the second half.
With the loss, the Hornets are now 3-6 overall and returns to action Tuesday in the District 14-4A opener at Canton. The varsity game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.
