The Athens Hornets head into the open week on a two-game losing streak following Friday’s 58-41 loss at home.
The Henderson Lions showed why they are 4-1 overall and 1-0 in district play. The contest was the district opener for the Lions. They return to action Friday hosting the Lindale Eagles.
Athens is 4-2 overall and 0-2 in District 9-4A, Division I play. They are open next week and return to action Oct. 15 at Lindale. Kickoff for the game is set for 7:30 p.m.
Here is the Sideline Review for the Athens Hornets and Henderson Lions contest at Bruce Field.
OFFENSIVE STANDOUTS AND HIGHLIGHTS: I thought the trickery by the Hornets was interesting in the first half when Ty Arroyo pitched the ball to Grant Yudizky who threw a perfect 51-yard touchdown pass to Jermarius Moore for the Hornets first score of the game.
When it came to the standouts offensively, Arroyo finished with 23 carries for 136 yards and four TD’s, while JeCorey Roberts had 12 carries for 56 yards rushing.
Jorien Ray had six catches for 133 yards and one TD, while Roberts had two receptions for 79 yards. Arroyo connected with six different receivers as he finished 19 of 36 for 349 yards and two TD’s.
DEFENSIVE STANDOUTS: Jaxson Stiles led the Hornets defensively with 12 tackles as the only player with double digit tackles. Cody McMichael, Timber Crouch, Marco Rocha, Jamauri Manning and Trey Manning each finished with six tackles, while Gage Friedrich had five. Hunter White recorded one sack and a forced fumble. Rocha also had a sack against Henderson.
THOUGHTS FROM THE COACH ZAC HARRELL: His overall thoughts on the night against Henderson: “I was proud of the guys. We played better than we did last week. We have got to sure up some things on defense since we didn’t play that great on that side of the ball. I know we will make some adjustments and play better in two weeks.”
On playing with long field position all night long: “We did and you have to give credit to their kicking game. Their kicker did a great job and field position was a big deal and we have to figure out a way to fix it.
On bouncing back from the big fourth quarter deficit: “I was proud of the way they responded and kept playing and gave us a chance to be in the game. We were in the game until late in the fourth quarter. I was proud of the way Ty Arroyo played and he had two games where he hadn’t played up to his standards. I thought he played lights out tonight and made some plays where there probably wasn’t a play there. He led us tonight and I was proud of the way he responded.
PLAYER OF THE GAME: The Players of the Game for the Henderson game had me debating who to choose during the weekend, but I finally decided to go with junior quarterback Ty Arroyo. After the praise that coach Harrell gave him postgame and the fight he gave during the game, it made an impact on me from the sideline.
