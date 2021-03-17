CARTHAGE – THE Athens Lady Hornets dropped to 10-8-1 with a 7-2 loss to the Carthage Lady Bulldogs Tuesday.
Athens opened up scoring in the second inning when an error scored Karlie Cook for the 1-0 lead.
The Lady Bulldogs would tie the game in the bottom of the inning on an error. They would pull away in the third inning scoring three runs on back-to-back doubles and a single for the 4-1 lead.
Carthage would pull away in the fourth with three more runs on a two-run error and a walk for the 7-1 lead.
Athens scored its final run in the top of the sixth on a double by Brooklyn Cook scoring Abby Garcia.
McKenzie Hair took the loss for the Lady Hornets as she went three and a third inning, allowing six runs on eight hits with one strikeout and no walks.
Cae Cae Sneed and Brooklyn Cook combined for four of the six Lady Hornets hits.
Athens returns to action Friday in the District 14-4A opener at Wills Point. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.
