The Henderson County area had a special season when it comes to basketball across the girls and boys landscapes in 2020-21.
With players dealing with COVID-19 concerns and making sure they got a season played, the accomplishments of our athletes was something special to see.
Below is the Athens Daily Review All-Henderson County Area Girls basketball team.
When it came to finding out the Most Valuable Player of the 2020-21 season, it came down to Athens senior Mimi McCollister.
McCollister wrapped up the year with 22 points per game, 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 5.4 steals per game for head coach Jeff Teague.
She helped guide the Lady Hornets to a 20-9 overall record and a trip to the area round of the playoffs where they lost to Gilmer, 46-44.
The Offensive Player of the Year went to LaPoynor senior and Jacksonville College commit Staci Whitehead. Whitehead finished with 20.2 points per contest, 9.3 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game for head coach Jammie Maze.
The Defensive Player of the Year went to Whitehead’s teammate T’Mia Mitchell, who finished with 4.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game. Maze said Mitchell held opponents to 7.5 points lower than their normal average and was awarded the Defensive Player of the Year in District 19-2A play.
The Sixth Man of the Year went to Eustace sophomore Avery Reeve. At 5-9, she averaged 6.7 points per game, seven rebounds and two blocks for coach Theresa Tindel. Tindel said Reeve had many games with double-doubles and the year progressed she became more and more important to the game. She was awarded with the Sixth Man of the Year in District 18-3A play.
The Sophomore of the Year went to teammate Emma Bell. The Lady Bulldogs point guard had six points per game, 2.6 steals and 2.4 assists. Tindel said Bell’s aggressive play and quick hustle helped push Eustace into playoff position.
Due to no nominations from the area coaches, we were unable to name a Newcomer of the Year across Henderson County.
The Coach of the Year went to Brownsboro coach Jeremy Durham. Durham came to Brownsboro and led the Bearettes to a 26-2 season losing in the fourth round by one point to Dallas Pinkston 56-55.
Here is the first team, second team and honorable mention selections.
FIRST TEAM – Kentoya Woods, Sr., Brownsboro; Mekhayia Moore, Jr., Brownsboro; Kaci Wallace, Jr., ACPA; Janessa Kiser, Jr., Athens; Kyiah Hicks, Jr., Malakoff.
SECOND TEAM – Paris Miller, Jr., Brownsboro; Kellie Airheart, Jr., Trinidad; Mia Jackson, Jr., Malakoff; Lana Stovall, Jr., Trinidad; Laura McClelland, Sr., LaPoynor.
HONORABLE MENTION
Athens – Karlie Cook, Tori Williams, Kenzie Hair.
Brownsboro – Allie Cooper.
Eustace – Rubi Bailey, Izzy McCord, Emma Fisher, Kierra Abrahamson.
LaPoynor – Markayla Hurd, Payton Maze, Kitty Eldridge.
Mabank – Lauren Carter, Savannah Wagner.
Malakoff – Riley Crabtree.
No Nominations – Cross Roads, Kemp.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.