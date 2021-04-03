The Henderson County area had a special season when it comes to basketball across the girls and boys landscapes in 2020-21.
With players dealing with COVID-19 concerns and making sure they got a season played, the accomplishments of our athletes was something special to see.
Below is the Athens Daily Review All-Henderson County Area Boys basketball team.
The Most Valuable Player choice on the boys side came easy when looking at the stats for the past season.
Trinidad senior Demajeigh Hampton at 6-5 wrapped up the year averaging a double-double, but it was the numbers that sealed the deal. Hampton guided the Trojans to their first regional tournament in school history with 32 points per game, 12 rebounds, eight blocs and two assists as the district MVP this season.
When it came to the Offensive Player of the Year, the award went to Trinidad junior forward Julius Stevenson. At 6-5, coach Bo Martin had his choice of players to take advantage of defenses as Stevenson finished with 31 points per game, 13 rebounds, five blocks and four assists as the Offensive MVP of the district.
Defensive Player of the Year for Henderson County went to a players who all around numbers were impressive for a sophomore. LaPoynor’s Garrett Nuckolls won the award as he was given the best offensive player on the other team throughout the year. He finished overall with 16.1 points per game, 5.2 assists per game, 6.2 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.5 blocks as an all-region player by the Texas Basketball Coaches Association.
The Review was unable to name a Sixth Man of the Year due to no nominations made for that category this year.
When it came to Sophomore of the Year, LaPoynor’s Dijuan Whitehead received the honor as he finished with 15.2 points and 8.4 rebounds per game for coach Dean Nuckolls.
The Newcomer of the Year in Henderson County went to Brownsboro freshman Gekyle Baker. Baker finished with 10.3 points, 8 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game for coach Brent Smith.
The Coach of the Year in Henderson County went to Trinidad’s Bo Martin for guiding the Trojans to their first regional tournament in school history in a semifinal loss.
Here are the first team, second team and honorable mention selections.
FIRST TEAM – Jaden Crane, Soph., Athens; Klayton Copeland, Sr., Malakoff; Cooper Reeve, Jr., Eustace; Mark Patek, Jr., Eustace; Rokwon Womack, Soph., Trinidad.
SECOND TEAM – Connor Woodard, Sr., Athens; Paxton Schwartz, Sr., Eustace; Umonte Grant, Jr., Trinidad; Jaylen Mosley, Sr., Malakoff; Landry Johnson, Sr., Mabank.
HONORABLE MENTION
Athens – Jorien Ray, Derek Killingsworth.
Brownsboro – Aidan Hardin, Malik English, Hayden Woods, Michael Fitzgerald.
Cross Roads – Tryce Betts.
Eustace – Cade Adair, Christian Case.
LaPoynor – Kase Johnston, Cooper Gracey, Kamron Eldridge, Evan Almeida, Matt Driskell.
Mabank – Caden Smith, Cade Wilson.
Malakoff – Nathan Jones.
No Nominations – ACPA, Kemp.
