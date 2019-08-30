The Athens High School cross country teams kicked off the 2019 season last weekend at Union Grove High School.
From the boys’ team, Micah and Hardy Swann ran 19:03 and 19:16 respectively.
The top girls’ runner was Maria Leon with a time of 16:40.
Of the thirteen runners who attended the season opener, ten of them ran personal bests.
Other members of the teams include Charles Gutierrez, Eduardo Reyes, Gage Anderson, Jacob Campbell, Luke Luckey, Chloe Anton, Sabrina Becker, Sarah Campa, Molly Hatton and Kelly Lopez.
