On Saturday, the Athens High School Cross Country team participated in an event held in Sulphur Springs.
Placing fourth place for the girls was Kelly Lopez with a time of 14:15. The girls team took third place overall in the meet. Running for the girls were Ashley Leon, Addison Maytubby, Daniela Ruvalcaba and Skyelann White. Each girl ran a personal best time during the meet.
On the boys side, Alvaro Rodriguez finished eighth and Adrain Campa finished 10th.
The boys team also finished in third in the meat overall. Running for the boys team were Isaac Ariciaga, Javier Costilla, Ruben Leon, Jorge Soto and Jose Vasquez.
Micah and Hardy Swann traveled to Round Rock to participate in the Hoka One One/McNeil Elite Invitational. This race was held on the same course they will likely run on for the State Cross County Meet on Nov. 5-6. After the results were posted, both of the boys were listed as Top Elite runners in the meet.
