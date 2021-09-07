The Athens Hornet Cross County Team continues to have success.
They participated in the Tyler Legacy Invitational Saturday as senior Micah Swann placed first with a time of 16:15:30.
Junior Hardy Swann also earned a medal coming in tenth with a time of 17:05. Also participating in the meet for the boys were Issac Ariciaga, Adrain Campa, Kevin Cerrillo, Javier Costilla, Ruben Leon, Gael Prada, Alvaro Rodriguez and Jose Vazquez.
For the girls, Kelly Lopez was the top finisher placing 43rd out of 194 runners. Also running were Ashley Leon, Addison Maytubby, Daniela Ruvalcaba, and Skyelann White.
All who participated represented the “Hornet Nation” with a personal best effort.
