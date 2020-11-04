Athens Christian Preparatory Academy gets it's basketball seasons underway this week. ACPA, a member of TAPPS (Texas Association of Private and Parochial School) started official practices Nov. 2 with games starting on Nov. 12.
ACPA Junior High Girls and boys will play under first year coaches Leslie Dewalt (girls) and Jared Madrazo (boys).
The junior high competes in the CSAC (Christian Schools Athletic Conference), a junior high league made up of Christian Schools in East Texas. The JH Storm begin play Nov. 17 vs Waxahachie Prep.
The Storm is coached by Jorge Gonzalez, who is entering his third season as the high school boys head coach. The Storm are looking to get back into the state playoffs for the first time since the 2017-18 season.
This year's team will be lead by seniors Bryer Wood and Robert Richardson. This year's team should be much improved and very competitive on district 4A.
The Lady Storm are coming off a Regional Finals loss by two points last season. They are led by Seniors Annabella Clarke, Emma Sowers and Mayriah Graham.
ACPA looks to win their third straight district title and their fifth in the last seven years. They also hope to extend their playoff appearance streak to six straight seasons.
The Lady Storm also feature the return of Junior Kaci Wallace, who was voted district 4A player of the year and named to the TAPPS A All State team and TABC (Texas Association of Basketball Coaches) A/AA All State team.
This year's Lady Storm begin the year ranked No. 5 in the TABC coaches poll. Ronnie Raines will be entering his seventh season as Head Coach.
Both teams begin play Nov. 12 in the Drive Nation Tip Off Classic in Dallas.
ACPA will compete in the newly realigned TAPPS District 4A along with Longview St Mary's Catholic, Longview Christian Heritage, Carthage Northside Christian, Nacogdoches Regents Academy and Greenville Christian School.
