The Henderson County area had a strong showing on the 14-4A All-District baseball team released by the district coaches.
The Brownsboro Bears had 10 players selected, while the Athens Hornets had nine players and Mabank had five selections.
The Hornets had one first-team selection in senior pitcher Junior Garcia. Senior Reed Allen was named second team first baseman, senior Cooper Tanner was named second-team shortstop, sophomore Joseph Garcia was named second-team outfielder and sophomore Chase Greene was named second-team utility player.
Honorable mention selections were given to seniors Caleb Bennett, Caleb Bomer and Chris Wilson and sophomore Matthew Runte.
Brownsboro had the Offensive MVP in senior Hayden Woods, first-team selection in junior pitcher Dylan Reeves and first-team sophomore outfielder Landen Hatton.
Sophomore Ryan Padgett was named second-team pitcher, junior Lane Epperson was named second-team catcher and sophomore outfielder Jackson Epperson was named to the second-team.
Honorable mention selections went to Cooper Schock, Aiden Green, Payton Stephenson and Jaxyn Rogers.
Mabank had first-team utility player in junior Coy McManus and first-team designated hitter in senior Carson Kelly.
Senior pitcher Dahltyn McKinley was named second-team pitcher, while junior Peyton Phillips was named second-team outfielder.
Honorable mention honors went to Samuel Kincaid and Wade Kemp.
Here is the 14-4A All-District baseball team.
MVP – * Nick Fenner, Sr., Canton.
Pitcher of the Year – Christian Zincke, Sr., Wills Point.
Offensive MVP – Hayden Woods, Sr., Brownsboro.
Defensive MVP – EJ Dyke, Jr., Canton.
Newcomer of the Year – * Ace Reese, Soph., Canton.
Coach of the Year – Brandon Luce, Canton.
First Team All-District
Pitchers – Junior Garcia, Sr., Athens; Dyan Reeves, Jr., Brownsboro; Caleb White, Sr., Van.
Catchers – Grant Yudizky, Jr., Canton; Logan Smith, Jr., Van.
First Base – Ty Cook, Sr., Van.
Second Base – Corbin Holland, Sr., Canton.
Third Base – * Steven Massey, Sr., Canton.
Outfielders – * Colton Whitehead, Jr., Canton; * Tim Carroll, Soph., Wills Point; Landen Hatton, Soph., Brownsboro; * Blane Gideon, Sr., Van.
Utility – Coy McManus, Jr., Mabank.
DH – Carson Kelly, Sr., Mabank.
* - Unanimous
Second Team
Pitchers – Dahltyn McKinley, Sr., Mabank; Aaron Hardman, Sr., Wills Point; Ryan Padgett, Soph., Brownsboro.
Catcher – Lane Epperson, Jr., Brownsboro.
First Base – Reed Allen, Sr., Athens.
Second Base – Ross Hendricks, Soph., Van.
Third Base – Peyton Phillips, Jr., Mabank.
Shortstop – Andrew Patterson, Sr., Wills Point; Cooper Tanner, Sr., Athens.
Outfielders – Kameron Stewart, Jr., Wills Point; Joseph Garcia, Soph., Athens; Jackson Epperson, Soph., Brownsboro.
Utility – Chase Greene, Soph., Athens.
DH – Zach Wilson, Sr., Van.
Honorable Mention
Athens: Matthew Runte, Chris Wilson, Caleb Bomer, Caleb Bennett.
Brownsboro: Cooper Schock, Aiden Green, Payton Stephenson, Jaxyn Rogers.
Canton: Cole Vannorsdel, Peyton Stewart, Riley Norrell.
Mabank: Samuel Kincaid, Wade Kemp.
Van: Spencer Shinn, Austin Johnson, Garrett Florey, Aiden Carter.
Wills Point: Justin Gern, Malakai Salinas, Kody Alexander.
