Athens cranked up the expected offensive firepower and shut down the Waxahachie Life Mustangs for most of the night Friday to cruise to a 48-18 win.
Coach Zac Harrell said he was proud of the team’s defensive performance that stifled the Mustangs in the early going, giving the Hornets a chance to jump ahead. Coming into the game Harrell had alerted the defense to the strong Mustang ground game and they responded well, consistently getting the ball back for quarterback Ty Arroyo and crew.
The Hornets blew the game open in the second quarter on a touchdown catch by Jorien Ray and a run by Zay Hull to lead 28-6 at intermission.
In the third, Athens stretched the lead with a 60 yard Jamauri Manning punt return. A short time later, it was Ty Arroyo’s turn to ramble, going 71 yards for another Athens touchdown, that made the score 41-6.
Coach Zac Harrell had hoped to see improvement throwing the ball downfield from the opener and Arroyo delivered, hitting 16 of 20 in the first half.
Late in the game, Life finally began to dent the Athens defense for a couple of offensive scores. Until that point, the only Mustang touchdown was on a kickoff return following the Hornets first scoring drive.
Dez Garrett, whose key interception helped beat Brownsboro last week, was again flying to the football as were many other Hornets defenders.
Harrell said his team still needs to improve on special teams, not only did they allow a kickoff return for a touchdown after Athens first score, but for the second straight week couldn’t come up with a short opening kickoff, setting up Life in Hornets territory for their first possession.
With the win the Hornets improved their record to 2-0 to start the new season with a trip to Rusk set for next week. Rusk is also 2-0, after routing Crockett 53-21.
