The first of two meetings between the Athens Lady Hornets and Brownsboro Bearettes followed the rivalry seen in previous meetings Tuesday at Peg Cain Field.
When the final out was recorded, the Athens Lady Hornets picked up a hard fought 5-3 victory. The two teams are scheduled to meet again Tuesday, April 20 in Brownsboro.
The Lady Hornets return to action Thursday at Mabank, while Brownsboro will host the Wills Point Lady Tigers Thursday. Both of those games are scheduled to begin around 6:45 p.m.
Following a scoreless first inning, Brownsboro (13-10 overall, 1-3 in district) added one run in the top of the second on an RBI groundout by Lindsey Bersano scoring Sydney West.
Athens (12-10-1, 2-2) would capitalize with two runs in the bottom of the inning as Jill Calkins drove in courtesy runner Chelsea Jacobson with no outs to tie the game.
The second run came on an error as Lexi Woods reached scoring Calkins for the 2-1 lead.
Athens added three more runs in the bottom of the third as Brooklyn Cook smacked an RBI single scoring Christina Wolverton.
Calkins then hit a two-run RBI single scoring Cae Cae Sneed and Jacobson forcing a pitching change from Trinity Hawkins to Emma Barrentine.
Hawkins finished with five runs allowed, four earned in two and a third innings of work. She had one strikeout and one walk.
The Bearettes would counter with two runs in the top of the fourth off Cook. Bersano hit a two-run RBI single, scoring Hawkins and Camille Bowman for the 5-3 deficit.
Brownsboro got out of a bases loaded jam in the bottom of the fifth after Sneed singled, Abby Garcia reached on an error and Calkins walked.
Barrentine got Karlie Cook out on an infield fly and got Lexi Woods on a strikeout to leave the bases loaded.
Athens had multi-hit performances from Sneed, Brooklyn Cook and Calkins. Sneed went 2-for-4 with a run scored, while Brooklyn Cook was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Calkins went 2-for-2 with three RBI, a run scored and a walk.
Wolverton had the only other hit for the Lady Hornets in the victory.
Bersano went 1-for-3 with three RBI as she recorded one of two hits for the Bearettes in the loss. Gracie Hawkins finished 1-for-1 for the Bearettes.
Brooklyn Cook picked with the win with a complete-game, allowing three runs with one earned. She gave up two hits, five walks and had nine strikeouts.
Barrentine went three and two thirds innings in relief allowing no runs on two hits with two strikeouts and one walk.
